Impaler SZ can't be used in GTA Online Drag Races despite being a drag car: Report

Rockstar Games released the Declasse Impaler SZ in GTA Online on February 22, 2024, and fans immediately found a disappointing flaw. While the gaming studio promoted the Impaler SZ as a drag car, Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned insider and data miner, reported that players cannot use it for official Drag Race missions.

This has also upset the player base as the eligible cars for the GTA Online Drag Races were already limited in number. Many race enthusiasts called out the decision and termed it “Rockstar Games logic.”

Rockstar Games bars players from using the Impaler SZ in GTA Online Drag Races

On February 23, 2024, Tez2 reported the flaw on their X profile and called it a “missed opportunity.” Fans have been waiting for GTA Online's Declasse Impaler SZ for a while, and its incompatibility with the new game mode has disappointed many.

It is worth noting that similar to the Drift Races in Grand Theft Auto Online, Drag Races also allow the use of only a few pre-approved vehicles. In its official Newswire for the Declasse Impaler SZ, Rockstar Games stated:

“Set the drag racing circuit ablaze with the new Declasse Impaler SZ - a sturdy sedan that moonlights as a threat on the city’s racing scene.”

However, its incompatibility with the official GTA Online Drag Race missions is certainly a matter of surprise. A user named Doug Ivey 2024 (X/@LarsonGame) commented that only Rockstar Games could spoil such opportunities.

Another user, Jojuan carey (X/@CareyJojuan), stated that the Declasse Impaler SZ was not designed for drag racing.

User TayMcKenzieNZ (X/@taymckenzienz) commented that FiveM should utilize the car in drag races.

Many others also pointed out the “Rockstar Games logic” behind this decision:

The new Drag Races were introduced to the multiplayer game with a GTA Online weekly update on January 25, 2024. While players were initially excited for them, the gameplay arrived with many annoying flaws, such as limited cars, poor payouts, etc.

While the Declasse Impaler SZ did not get approval for use in Drag Races, fans are hopeful for the upcoming vehicles.

