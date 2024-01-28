GTA 5 Online Drag Races Review: Are they worth participating in?

Drag Races are the newest missions added to GTA 5 Online following the latest weekly update on January 25, 2024. While the entire playerbase was initially excited about the new gameplay, there has been a divide since its release. On the one hand, the racing community seems to enjoy the races, while on the other, general players are upset about its implementation.

With that being said, this article provides a brief overview of how the Drag Races work and whether or not they are worth doing in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Are the GTA Online Drag Races worth playing in 2024?

If you are a car enthusiast and looking to play race missions in GTA 5 Online, then the newly added Drag Races are worth trying. However, if you are a casual player looking to make money using the weekly bonuses, Drag Races could disappoint you.

Drag Races have added a new driving mechanism to the multiplayer game where players need to manually shift gears while maintaining their speed. Unlike most other races, where the main goal is to finish first, Drag Races require a perfect balance between acceleration and gear shifting.

Moreover, you also need to select your car wisely. As of now, there aren't many cars suited for GTA Online Drag Races, but automobile enthusiasts seem to be enjoying the Drag Race missions as they bring new challenges to the typical gameplay method.

Many players also expected to make some decent cash playing Drag Races. However, the payouts are low. Despite offering double money and RP for this week (until January 31, 2024), each mission only pays around $2000 to $3000.

This has disappointed the community as the same amount of money can be made easily without having to race. As of January 2024, there are various quick money-making methods in GTA Online that offer more cash than Drag Races would offer on double bonuses.

Rockstar Games reportedly used the same time-spending mechanism for Drag Races as well. This pays you based on how much time you spend on a particular mission. However, race missions are typically meant to be quick. Therefore, spending too much time to earn more money does not make sense.

This has made Drag Races one of the most talked-about topics contemporarily within the community.

Players should also note that while you’d make an average of $2000 from the Drag Races now, once the latest GTA Online weekly update expires, the payout will decrease further.

