Top 5 Pfister Comet cars in GTA Online (2024)

There are several Pfister Comet cars in GTA Online, all renowned for their looks and performance. The Pfister brand is based on Porsche, the iconic German sports car manufacturer, and as such, the Comet cars are based on well-known Porsche models, such as the 911. These are all highly desirable vehicles, and as such, they're either somewhat expensive or hard to get through ordinary means.

This article picks out the best of the lot and ranks them according to how useful or desirable they are. So here's everything you need to know about the best Pfister Comet cars in GTA Online, inlcuding the performance, price, customizability, unique features, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best Pfister Comet cars in GTA Online, ranked

5) Comet

The Pfister Comet is a classic vehicle that has been present throughout the GTA series. Now, while the original Pfister Comet in GTA Online wasn't as good as the later ones, it's a definite must-have for anyone who loves collecting cars in the game. The Comet is based on the Porsche 911 (997), with some resemblance to the 997 GT2.

It's still one of the best Sports cars in Story Mode, but unfortunately, you can no longer buy it in Online Mode. Rockstar removed 188 vehicles in GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, and the Comet was one of them. So the only way to get the car now is either through the showrooms, the Podium, as a Prize Ride/Test Ride, or the Vinewood Car Club.

The Pfister Comet has a top speed of 119.5 mph (as measured by YouTuber Broughy1322), which makes it the slowest car on this list. However, thanks to its exceptional handling, the Comet can outrun the Comet Safari and the Comet Retro Custom.

4) Comet Safari

The Pfister Comet Safari is an off-road variant of the Comet that comes with several customization options, and it can be equipped with two front-facing machine guns. It's based on the the Leh Keen Safari 911, which is a heavily modified variant of the Porsche 911 (1978-1989).

Despite being in the Sports class, it can compete against several off-road vehicles, although it's still the slowest Comet in GTA Online in terms of lap speed (again, recorded by Broughy1322). You can buy the Comet Safari for just $710,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Comet Retro Custom

The Pfister Comet Retro Custom, as its name implies, is a custom retro variant of the original Comet. This means that you'll need to own a Comet in the first place, and you can take it to Benny's and pay $645,000 for the conversion. The design seems to be inspired by the Rauh-Welt Begriff (RWB) Porsche 911 (930), and as such, it features a custom widebody kit.

The Pfister Retro Custom is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online, and it features several cool liveries. In terms of performance, the Retro Custom has a higher top speed (121.25 mph) than the Comet, but is slightly slower due to decreased handling.

2) Comet SR

The Pfister Comet SR is an underrated sports car in GTA Online that's heavily based on the Porsche 997 GT2 RS. Like the original Comet, Rockstar also removed this vehicle from the game, but the latest GTA Online weekly update (March 14 - 20, 2024) has made it one of the Los Santos Car Meet Test Rides.

The base price of the Comet SR is $1,145,000, and it lives up to it quite well. With a top speed of 122 mph, it's not the fastest Comet around, but it's the best handling car on this list. This makes it the fastest Comet in GTA Online according to lap times.

1) Comet S2 Cabrio

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is the newest Comet added to GTA Online, and it's basically a convertible variant of the regular Comet S2. As such, it's based on the Cabriolet version of the Porsche 911 (992). However, the performance differences between the two are quite drastic, with the S2 Cabrio being faster at 129 mph.

This would also make it the fastest Comet in the game, but it's handling falls short when compared to the Comet SR. The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio usually costs $1,797,000 at Legendary Motorsport, but this week, you can claim it for $10,000 - $20,000 from the Salvage Yard.

