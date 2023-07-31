5 unusual vehicles in GTA Online that most players might not know about

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has one of the most diverse vehicular catalogs ever. While most of it is populated by high-performance cars with impressive looks, there are also some unusual rides in its ranks. Some can be bought simply from in-game websites, whereas others need to be unlocked. Given the depth of the catalog, many players being unaware of such vehicles is quite likely.

It must be noted that these rides probably won't be capable of winning races, but add a lot of variety to one's collection. That said, here is a list of five unusual vehicles in GTA Online that most players might not know about.

Stanley Tractor and 4 other unusual vehicles in GTA Online that most players might not know about

1) BF Ramp Buggy

The BF Ramp Buggy is an unusual yet one of the most fun cars in GTA Online. It has a rather odd design, based on the Flip Car featured in Fast and Furious 6. The ramp that makes up most of its body sends any vehicle flying upon a head-on collision.

This ability can be used to mess around with NPCs or griefers in online lobbies. Interestingly, the BF Ramp Buggy's top speed of 113.00 mph or 181.86 km/h is marginally slower than the recently introduced Penaud La Coureuse.

However, this unusual vehicle is quite expensive, as players must pay $3,192,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry to acquire it. Alternatively, they can unlock its Trade Price to buy it for $2,400,000. GTA Online money glitches can be used to make millions within minutes, helping to recover such an investment quickly.

2) BF Space Docker

The BF Space Docker can be found in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online. Players can unlock it in the story mode by collecting all 50 Spaceship parts scattered around the map. In GTA Online, this vehicle can be acquired by reaching Arena War's Sponsorship Tier 500.

As the Space Docker is a Pegasus vehicle, it does not occupy space in one's owned garages. Unfortunately, it also cannot be used in multiplayer races. Nevertheless, it brings a lot of variety to any player's car collection.

3) Stanley Tractor

The Stanley Tractor is a dilapidated and completely rusted tractor that players can unlock in GTA Online by getting to the Arena War Sponsorship Tier 1000. This can take a lot of time. Alternatively, it can be unlocked in story mode by completing the Epsilon Program.

Like the Space Docker, the Stanley Tractor is also a Pegasus vehicle, meaning it can't be modified, stored in a garage, or sold. It also cannot be used in races, as its top speed of 28.50 mph or 45.87 km/h leaves a lot to be desired.

This vehicle also appeared in GTA San Andreas, but its appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been confirmed yet.

4) Western Rampant Rocket

The GTA Online Western Rampant Rocket is a highly unusual tricycle inspired by the Rocket II Trike. Most of its components, along with the engine, are exposed, and it also features a Bug Catcher, making it stand out from the crowd.

Oddly enough, the cost of this vehicle is $925,000, and it can be bought from Legendary Motorsport. For this price, players get a vehicle that has an average top speed of 106.00 mph or 170.59 km/h but offers smooth maneuverability.

5) Brute Armored Boxville

Weaponized cars usually look intimidating, but the Brute Armored Boxville is a surprising addition to this category. This GTA Online vehicle is basically a heavily fortified van that comes with a Turret gun mounted on top.

It can seat up to five people and is bulletproof from all sides. Hence, players can have a lot of fun with it in online lobbies. Those interested in getting the Brute Armored Boxville can either pay $1,300,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry or its Trade Price of $975,000.

