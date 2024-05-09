Top 5 GTA Online Water Vehicles to buy before Summer Update 2024

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is quickly approaching, and Rockstar Games had previously announced that it would be a bigger DLC update. While the details of the update are yet to be announced, we can expect some water-related missions and activities. Therefore, it is best to be prepared with water vehicles. The multiplayer game offers many water-based vehicles you can currently buy.

This article lists the top five GTA Online water vehicles you should acquire before the Summer Update 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The ranking is based on the top speeds of the vehicle.

Top 5 water vehicles to own before the GTA Online Summer Update 2024

5) RUNE Kosatka - 41.50 mph (66.79 km/h)

The Kosatka is a great submarine to have (Image via Rockstar Games)

The RUNE Kosatka is one of the must-have vehicles in GTA Online that unlocks many features. It is a submarine headquarters that is most popular for unlocking the Cayo Perico Heist mission. You can also use the Kosatka as a spawn location under the water.

The Kosatka can also house the Sparrow and the Kraken Submersibles Avisa as moonpool vehicles. These are two of the best utility vehicles in the game.

4) RUNE Zhaba - 62.00 mph (99.78 km/h)

The RUNE Zhaba may not look like a water vehicle, but it is one of the best free-roam vehicles in GTA Online you can drive both on land and water. This super-compact vehicle has a box-like appearance and flap-like wheels. The design allows it to float on water without any damage.

You can use the wheels to steer like a boat. The RUNE Zhaba can also tank up to 14 homing missiles. It is one of the best vehicles to cross water bodies in GTA Online.

3) Karin Technical Aqua - 93.00 mph (149.67 km/h)

The Karin Technical Aqua may look like a DIY car that someone made in their garage, but it has its utilities. It is one of the best off-road cars in GTA Online that also floats on water. You can drive it across all water bodies without worrying about drowning.

Rockstar Games also offers it with a Machine Gun on the trunk bed, which your co-passengers can use. You can travel with up to three persons in the vehicle.

2) Shitzu Longfin - 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h)

The Shitzu Longfin is the fastest boat currently available in GTA Online. Although you cannot use this full-fledged water vehicle land, it is best for crossing huge water bodies with up to four players.

The Shitzu Longfin is also a returning vehicle in GTA 6. Therefore, you should get accustomed to its driving mechanism in the current game itself.

1) Pegassi Toreador - 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h)

A screenshot of the Pegassi Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the best water vehicles you can buy before the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. This armored and weaponized vehicle can be driven on land and underwater. The submersible mode allows you to use the vehicle as a mini-submarine.

The Pegassi Toreador can be equipped with machine guns, homing missile launchers, and torpedos. It can also tank up to six homing rockets.

FAQ

Is it worth owning a yacht in Grand Theft Auto Online?

No. The yachts serve little to no purpose in Grand Theft Auto Online. Although the Galaxy Super Yacht is on discount after the latest GTA Online weekly update, it is still not worth the investment as you cannot make enough money in return. Moreover, you cannot manually drive the yacht, unlike other water vehicles.

