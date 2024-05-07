Unreleased GTA Online collectibles found in Cops n Crooks DLC files: Report

The GTA Online: Cops n Crooks DLC is still popular among die-hard fans, and a data miner has seemingly discovered a few new things in it. An X user named Lucas7yoshi_RS (X/@Lucas7yoshi_RS) recently claimed that Rockstar Games plans to include several collectibles in the game. They also said they found the spawn locations of some of the items.

The user has been digging through the unreleased game files for a few weeks and has shared many interesting details.

Data miner shares collectibles’ locations from the canceled GTA Online: Cops n Crooks DLC

On May 7, 2024, Lucas7yoshi_RS shared the spawn locations of the Police Badge collectibles from the GTA Online Cops n Crooks DLC leaks. According to them, Rockstar Games plans to include 30 Police Badges in the game. You can see all the spawn locations in the images embedded above.

The data miner also stated that if Rockstar Games decides to release the Police Badge collectibles in the future, they will spawn in the same locations. One of the Police Badges spawns inside a donut display case in Paleto Bay, indicative of Rockstar’s signature humor.

Lucas7yoshi_RS also shared a video disclosing the exact locations of all the collectibles from the GTA Online: Cops n Crooks DLC.

Apart from these, the leaker had previously leaked various other police items in GTA Online. Some of them include:

Other collectibles

Stun Gun (originally planned for the Cops n Crooks DLC)

Riot SMG

Tagging posters

Flash Granade

Riot Shotgun

A weapon named "bzgas mk2"

Rockstar Games has released many elements from the Cops n Crooks DLC in later updates. The Stun Gun and purchasable police cars are some notable examples. While the community wants the entire Cops n Crooks DLC as a whole, it may never become a reality.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what new features Rockstar Games brings in the GTA Online Summer 2024 DLC.

