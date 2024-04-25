Which is the best Meth lab location for GTA Online beginners after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid was one of the best updates for GTA Online beginners since it added a new money-making method to the multiplayer game. However, the Meth lab is still one of the most profitable businesses in the game and boasts better returns than the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid mission. This business has been a part of the multiplayer game since October 2016 and over the years, has helped many beginners become rich.

Rockstar Games offers four locations to establish the Meth lab. This article discusses the best Meth lab location that GTA Online beginners can select after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Best Meth lab location for GTA Online beginners in 2024

Before proceeding to buy the best business in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, you should know about its distribution network. Rockstar Games offers the following four locations for GTA Online beginners to set up their Meth lab property:

Methamphetamine Lab - Grand Senora Desert

Methamphetamine Lab - Paleto Bay

Methamphetamine Lab - Terminal

Methamphetamine Lab - El Burro Heights

While the first two are located in Blaine County, the latter two are in Los Santos County, near the city. If you have other MC Club business outside and city and want to establish the Meth lab nearby, then you should select the Grand Senora Desert location. It can be purchased for only $910,000, making this location the cheapest and best option for GTA Online beginners.

On the other hand, if you want your property near the city, then you should go for the Methamphetamine Lab in El Burro Heights. It is the costliest one with a base price tag of $1,729,000. However, you’ll be closer to the ocean and all major highways such as Elysian Fields Freeway, Sustancia Road, and El Burro Boulevard.

The Grand Senora Desert Meth lab is also best for GTA Online beginners as you can establish other properties such as the MC Clubhouse, Counterfeit Cash Factory, Facility, etc. nearby. Considering new players do not have many money-making businesses in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, Grand Senora Desert is the best location for you to expand in the future. Moreover, its affordable price tag allows you to buy other features inside the business.

How to buy the Meth lab in GTA Online?

To buy the Meth lab, all GTA Online beginners must first have their MC Clubhouse established. The laptop inside the Clubhouse runs The Open Road network, which will allow you to buy any of the MC Business properties, including your preferred Meth lab.

However, you are also advised to buy all three customizations for the Meth lab as soon as possible. Doing so will unlock the full potential of the business and you don’t have to rely on GTA Online money glitches anymore.

