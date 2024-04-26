Ahead of GTA 6 2nd trailer, GTA Online Cops n Crooks leaked files resurfaces

While Rockstar Games never released the GTA Online Cops n Crooks DLC, fans got to know many things about it from leaks. Recently, an X user named Lucas7yoshi_RS (X/@Lucas7yoshi_RS) posted a thread allegedly disclosing many features from the canceled DLC. The update was scheduled to be released in Summer 2020, but due to some unfortunate real-life events, Rockstar Games was forced to scrap it.
While the community got to play the Grand Theft Auto Online: Los Santos Summer Special DLC, the Cops n Crooks update remains one of the most discussed topics.
Leaker discloses more details from GTA Online Cops n Crooks DLC update
While the community is eagerly awaiting the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2, Lucas7yoshi_RS shared more unseen details from the canceled GTA Online Cops n Crooks DLC on April 26, 2024. According to the user, the following are some of the features that Rockstar Games had planned for the abandoned update:
- 14 new quick actions
- An introduction video similar to the Diamond Casino DLC intro
- Ranking system with Prestige points
- A list of "dispatch" types
The user added that the leaked files contained some collectible items, weapons, tattoos, and a new chat feature as well. They are as follows:
- Police badge
- Stun Gun (later released in The Contract DLC)
- Tagging posters
- Flash Granade
- Riot Shotgun
- A weapon named "bzgas mk2"
- Riot SMG
- 65 tattoos
- Proximity Chat
While it is heartbreaking to see exciting features getting scrapped, a user named Gaming4Pride (X/@Gaming4_Pride) hoped to see them return in the GTA Online Summer DLC 2024.
It will be interesting to see what plans Rockstar Games has for the upcoming update, and whether or not it uses features from the Grand Theft Auto Online: Cops n Crooks DLC.
It is also worth noting that fans have been uncovering new details about the scrapped DLC for a while now. On November 13, 2022, a popular data miner named WildBrick142 (X/@WildBrick142) disclosed that the GTA Online: Cops n Crooks DLC had a gang territory system.
According to them, players were supposed to capture and defend various areas of the map, similar to the GTA San Andreas feature. But, it never made it to the final game.
