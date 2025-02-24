Is Pegassi Osiris worth getting in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

GTA 5 Online’s Pegassi Osiris has returned to the limelight with Rockstar’s latest weekly update. The two-seater hypercar can currently be acquired at an enticing 30% discount from the Legendary Motorsport website. Despite being in the game for almost a decade, the vehicle may not be popular among many due to the sheer number of rides Rockstar added in the last 10 years.

However, gamers can often see the GTA Online Osiris trending on the internet, raising the question of whether it’s worth buying.

Simply put, yes, the Pegassi Osiris is still worth getting in 2025 for its performance and design. Let’s quickly learn more about the automobile before you decide whether to buy it.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the hypercar.

Pegassi Osiris in GTA 5 Online: Design

The GTA Online Osiris high resembles the real-life Pagani Huayra. It has a distinctive curved and aerodynamic design, which many Huayra fans can admire. Here are some of its noticeable design features:

Two large intakes

Two small intakes

Frog-eye headlights

V-shape raised hood/bonnet

Silver Pegassi logo on the hood/bonnet area

Exit vents on the sides

Curved impressions over the doors

Carbon-fibre mirror shells and frames

V-necked shape in the rear with an additional window glass

Dual circular tail lamps with a central brake lamp

Carbon-fibre, six-element diffuser

Dual circular exhausts

Carbon-plated underside

Furthermore, it has plenty of decent customization options, allowing players to tweak its design in a variety of ways. This makes it one of the best-looking Pagani-based cars in GTA 5 Online, and players should check it out given the chance.

Pegassi Osiris in GTA 5 Online: Performance

Before purchasing a new ride in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, it’s important to know what’s under the hood. The Osiris is stated to run on a 6-liter V12 engine, capable of pushing 750hp, with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. While the in-game files suggest it has a top speed of 98.86 mph (159.10 km/h), the real on-road performance is better than that.

Popular analyst Broughy1322 tested the vehicle and found that it can go up to a maximum speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) after fully upgrading it. The supercar can also complete one lap in 1:00.794, making it one of the quickest cars in the game without the need for any HSW upgrades.

For those seeking raw speed, this Pegassi car serves the need just right.

Final verdict

As there is a 30% discount on the vehicle till February 26, 2025, gamers shouldn’t miss the opportunity to collect it and can save about $585,000 on its purchase.

