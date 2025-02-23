5 best cars to buy in the GTA Online weekly update (February 23-27, 2025)

A new GTA Online weekly update is currently active in Los Santos. These regular events are a great way to try new things that one may not bother to do otherwise. Apart from weapons and properties, several cars are featured at exciting discounts every week, and this time is no different. Until 2 am PT on February 27, 2025, players can collect new rides and save plenty of money.

This article lists five of the best cars that players must try in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the latest update.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best cars to buy include Albany Hermes, JB700W, and more (February 23-27, 2025)

1) HVY Insurgent

The world of Grand Theft Auto Online features many popular military vehicles, such as the HVY Insurgent. It is an off-road LAPV (Light Armored Personnel Vehicle) inspired by the real-life Terradyne Armored Vehicles.

In terms of performance, the Insurgent can hit a top speed of 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h). However, its best feature is its armor, which can withstand 26 Homing Missiles after a full upgrade. This makes it one of the best cars for completing certain getaway missions in the game.

The new GTA Online weekly update sees the Insurgent being sold at a 30% discount for $628,425 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

2) Albany Hermes

There are only a few vehicles that have appeared in multiple Grand Theft Auto games, and the Albany Hermes is one of them. The two-seater muscle car first debuted in Grand Theft Auto Vice City and became a fan favorite. The current iteration of the two-door muscle car is seemingly based on the 1949-1951 Mercury Eight.

The Hermes is a stable vehicle that reaches a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and can complete one lap in about 1:10.270. This makes it one of the best cars to own in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The Hermes can be purchased at a 30% discount of $374,500 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

3) Karin Previon

The Karin Previon is a two-seater coupe that has returned to the limelight thanks to the new GTA Online weekly update. Rockstar has seemingly taken inspiration from the real-life second-generation Honda Prelude for its design.

Powered by a V8 engine stated to be supercharged, the Previon can attain a maximum speed of 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:04.731. What makes the vehicle special is the many customization options available for it. This is one of the best cars in the game for those who like to personalize their vehicles.

Players can buy the Previon at a 30% discounted price of $1,043,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Dewbauchee JB 700W

The Dewbauchee JB 700W in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dewbauchee JB700W is a special classic grand tourer featured in the GTA Online weekly update. Debuting in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update, it has seemingly drawn design inspiration from the real-life Aston Martin DB5.

Despite looking like any other sports-classic car, it can be equipped with two front-facing machine guns, making it the ideal vehicle for day-to-day use. Moreover, it possesses a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:11.554.

The JB700W can be acquired from Warstock Cache & Carry for a 30% discount at $1,029,000.

5) Pegassi Osiris

The Pegassi Osiris (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Pegassi Osiris, a two-seater hypercar that Rockstar Games added years ago with the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 DLC update. Judging by its design, it is seemingly based on the real-life Pagani Huayra.

Unlike the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed, the Osiris can hit a maximum speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.794. Overall, it’s a decent performer and should be collected due to its rarity. Players can also use it for completing beginner missions and random cruises in the city of Los Santos.

The Osiris can be purchased at a 30% discount for $390,000 from Legendary Motorsport in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The discounts on the aforementioned cars will end at 2 am PT, on February 27, 2025.

