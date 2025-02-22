GTA 6 release date remark clarified by Corsair: Report

Rockstar Games hasn’t shared the exact GTA 6 release date yet. There are a lot of rumors and speculations surrounding the same. While most of these are baseless rumors, things looked different when American gaming peripheral maker, Corsair Gaming, jumped into the conversation. In a recent earnings call, the company shared its belief that GTA 6 will be released in early 2026 for PC.

Ad

It seemed that Corsair maybe knew something that fans didn’t. However, the company has now clarified its GTA 6 release date remarks. A company’s representative recently told IGN that they don’t have any official information about the game’s release.

GTA 6 release date was just speculation, suggested Corsair Gaming

A picture of the Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the published report by IGN, the Corsair representative confirmed not to have any official GTA 6 release date information from Rockstar Games, or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Their previous remarks can now be considered pure speculation.

Ad

Trending

For those who may not know, Corsair Gaming’s VP, of Finance & IR, Ronald van Veen stated the following during the company’s earnings call on February 12, 2025:

“But yeah, GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now is it's going to come out in the fall for console, and then early '26 for PC.”

Ad

Not only did the statement spark conversations that the company might know GTA 6’s release date but also a PC port that Rockstar hasn’t even announced yet.

A still from Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Keep in mind that Ronald van Veen was not the only one talking about Grand Theft Auto 6. During the same earnings call, Corsair’s CEO, Andy Paul, also acknowledged the upcoming video game in the following manner:

Ad

“And GTA 6, the most anticipated and hardware demanding game is now in sight, although still likely a year away.”

Their statement also suggested a GTA 6 release date for PC of next year. However, both of the statements are now reportedly purely speculative.

Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in the fall of this year. Fans can expect Rockstar to release its trailer 2 very soon.

Ad

Also Check: New Grand Theft Auto Online DLC content to drop next month, suggests Rockstar insider

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback