Is the Grotti X80 Proto worth buying in GTA Online in 2025?

The GTA Online’s Grotti X80 Proto has returned to the limelight owing to the latest weekly update released on May 15, 2025. The two-seater hypercar debuted in 2016, and fans can find a resemblance to the real-life Ferrari F80 Concept. While it normally costs about $2,700,000 from Legendary Motorsports, it is currently available at a 30% discount till May 21, 2025. Naturally, players may be curious to know if the vehicle is still worth getting.

To answer it simply, yes, the Grotti X80 Proto is still worth buying in GTA Online for its extremely stylised design and reliable performance. This article further shares a few important details about the supercar that gamers should know before getting it.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and are based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the car.

Grotti X80 Proto in GTA Online: Design inspiration

While the GTA Online X80 Proto looks primarily inspired by the Ferrari F80 Concept, some design cues seem to be taken from the following:

Espera Sbarro Haze Concept – Frontal styling

Ferrari FXX-K – Mechanical spoiler and LED rear light units

GreenGT LeMans prototype car – Rear diffuser

Moreover, here are some of the most noticeable characteristics in its visual appearance:

Large intakes on the front fenders

A small-sized, low-profile cockpit

Two tails interconnected with two spoiler blades

Large shock absorbers

Gull-wing doors

Built-in mechanical spoiler

Carbon-fibre interior

Colored combinations

Overall, the Grotti X80 Proto has a two-door Berlinetta-style design that looks quite impressive even by today’s standards.

Also Check: How to get free Annis ZR350 in GTA Online this week (May 15 to 21, 2025)

GTA Online Grotti X80 Proto’s performance review

Under the hood, the GTA 5 X80 Proto is seemingly powered by a V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The in-game files suggest a top speed of 100.04 mph (161.00 km/h); however, the supercar is much faster than that.

According to Broughy1322, the X80 Proto can go up to a maximum speed of 128.25 mph (206.40 km/h) and complete a lap in just 1:00.677. This makes it one of the fastest non-HSW cars in GTA Online.

Moreover, the supercar is known to have a good transaction owing to its AWD layout. The vehicle's separate rear flaps give it excellent stability, allowing players to corner with relative ease. The flaps also help in braking, which makes it a great asset.

While the ride suffers from a minor spin-out issue, players can overcome it by practising on the vehicle for some time.

Also read: GTA Online Podium Vehicle

Final Verdict:

There are not many non-HSW vehicles that give the kind of performance that the Grotti X80 Proto does. This makes it one of the best vehicles featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update that gamers should definitely check out.

