GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode: How to start, payout, and more

GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) has come to the limelight with the latest weekly update by Rockstar Games. It is an adversary mode that debuted in 2018 as part of the After Hours DLC update. Unlike the Get Lamar version of the game mode, this one involves a large, slow, or challenging vehicle. While veterans may already know how to play it, some might not be familiar with it.

Ad

This article guides gamers on how to start GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode, its payout, and more.

GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode: All you need to know

The GTA 5 Hunting Pack (Remix) was added to the game on August 21, 2018, and immediately caught the attention of players for its challenging gameplay. Here are some important details about it before you play it:

Ad

Trending

1) GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode: How it works

Ad

Up to 8 players are divided into two teams — Attackers and Defenders, with one player randomly chosen as the Runner. The Runner will be given a Hunted Vehicle (a large and slow vehicle) to drive without stopping or slowing down.

The said vehicle will be equipped with an explosive device that automatically explodes once the automobile slows down to a certain level. The concept is interesting and seemingly inspired by the Speed movie.

Ad

The Attackers will be tasked to stop the vehicle anyhow, while the Defenders will need to defend it. What makes this remix version different from the standard Hunting Pack or Get Lamar version is the inclusion of the weaponized vehicles. Players can often find a Vigilante or Scramjet as part of either team on a random basis.

Moreover, the maps in this game mode are all set in the sky with numerous props and neon displays.

Ad

Also Check: FIB Files GTA Online

2) GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode: How to start it in 2025

Ad

Like other various adversary modes in GTA Online, the Hunting Pack (Remix) can be started directly from the Pause Menu:

Open the Options (Pause) Menu Choose the Online tab Go to the Jobs section Click on the Play Jobs option Choose Rockstar Created from the menu Select Adversary Modes Scroll and select any of the available Hunting Pack (Remix) game modes listed there.

As of May 2025, there are seven different Hunting Pack (Remix) maps available, all eligible for the double bonuses as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Ad

Hunting Pack (Remix) I

Hunting Pack (Remix) II

Hunting Pack (Remix) III

Hunting Pack (Remix) IV

Hunting Pack (Remix) V

Hunting Pack (Remix) VI

Hunting Pack (Remix) VII

Also Check: How to get free Annis ZR350 in GTA Online this week (May 15 to 21, 2025)

3) GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) payout

Ad

The GTA 5 Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode usually gives about $18,000-$20,000 per match. Keep in mind that the payout will be boosted till the end of May 21, 2025.

Also Check: Rockstar Games' offer of $3,000,000 in GTA Online now has a deadline

Overall, the GTA Online Hunting Pack (Remix) is a decent adversary mode and one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week.

Other Grand Theft Auto content to check out this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More