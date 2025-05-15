A new weekly event has just kicked off in Los Santos, adding a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle for gamers to collect. This time, it’s Annis ZR350 featured on the podium that players can win via the Lucky Wheel. Not only does it have the design of a Mazda RX-7, but it also performs really well. The podium car normally costs $1,615,000 from Legendary Motorsport, making this week a great opportunity to collect it for free.

However, it’s not exactly a new ride, and players may wonder if it’s even worth collecting in 2025. This article aims to share a few important details about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle that gamers should know, including its performance.

Newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Performance and design (May 15 to 21, 2025)

With the release of the new GTA Online weekly update, the Annis ZR350 will remain featured as the Podium Vehicle till May 21, 2025. Just by looking at it, car enthusiasts can see the resemblance to the third-generation Mazda RX-7 (FD), with some design cues possibly taken from the Honda S2000 and Porsche 911.

The two-seater sports car has the following main design characteristics that gamers should know about:

Front body

Two small intakes on the extender.

The manufacturer's logo in the centre.

Two rectangular units.

Two animated pop-up lights (outer square-shaped units and inner circular units).

Side body

Exit vents on the front fenders.

Large mirror wings on the car’s doors.

Smoother inset portions.

Door handles placed within the side window trim.

Single wiper on the rear window.

Rear body

A small trunk lid.

Black housing with circular tail lights.

Bulky rear bumper.

Dual exhaust pipes.

The Annis ZR350 runs on a two-rotor Wankel engine in a RWD layout. According to Broughy1322, the sports car can go up to a maximum speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.967.

Should you claim it as the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle? (May 15 to 21, 2025)

The ZR350 is usually considered a good choice in the sports category. While the vehicle has minor flaws like poor traction, most of the things can be fixed by applying relevant performance upgrades at LS Customs or Auto Shops garages.

To put it simply, the vehicle isn’t worth buying at full price in 2025. However, as it’s currently featured as a GTA Online Podium Vehicle, gamers should collect it.

Rockstar Games will change the GTA Online Podium Vehicle next week on May 22, 2025.

