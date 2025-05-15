How to get free Annis ZR350 in GTA Online this week (May 15 to 21, 2025)

The Annis ZR350 is back in the limelight as gamers can now obtain it for free in GTA Online this week. The two-seater sports car is quite popular among the Grand Theft Auto community for its resemblance to the real-life third-generation Mazda RX-7. The vehicle normally costs about $1,615,000 but is currently free to acquire as a Podium Vehicle till May 21, 2025.

Players just need to spin the Lucky Wheel and hope it stops on the Podium Vehicle prize. However, the task is not as easy as it sounds; one may wonder if the sports car is even worth putting the effort into. Let’s quickly learn a few important details about the Annis ZR350 featured in GTA Online this week.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the sports vehicle.

Annis ZR350 in GTA Online this week: Performance review (May 15 to 21, 2025)

The GTA 5 Online Annis ZR350 debuted in Los Santos in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC update. Since its debut, many consider it one of the best sports cars in the entire game, and there’s a good reason behind it.

Powered by a two-rotor Wankel engine with a 5-speed gearbox, the ZR350 possesses a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) and completes one lap in about 1:06.967. While it may not look much quicker, it does beat the following popular rides in the game in terms of lap timings:

Despite its flaws, like poor traction, the ZR350 can come out of the corner quite fast, making it a viable choice for Street Race events in the game or completing The FIB Files for claiming related bonuses in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online Annis ZR350’s design inspiration

Looking at the ZR350’s design, the vehicle seems to be inspired by various real-life automobiles:

3rd-generation Mazda RX-7

2002 Spirit R

2004-2009 Honda S2000

2004–2008 Porsche 911

1998-2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

It has a highly detailed, elongated design that race enthusiasts can appreciate.

Final Verdict:

The Annis ZR350 is still a great sports car to own in the game in 2025. Even if one doesn’t race very often in the game, it can be acquired for collection purposes. Since it’s currently free to acquire in GTA Online this week, gamers shouldn’t miss the opportunity and collect it as the Podium Vehicle.

