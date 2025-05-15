  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online weekly update (May 15-21, 2025)

GTA Online weekly update (May 15-21, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 15, 2025 10:02 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for May 15-21, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for May 15-21, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar just released a brand new GTA Online weekly update, and this week, it’s all about running the Garment Factory business. Not only are The FIB Files now giving 2x bonuses, but the passive income is also doubled till May 21, 2025. Moreover, Drift Races are back in the limelight with double cash and RP rewards. There’s also a limited-time livery to claim in GTA Online this week by completing The Titan Job mission.

Ad

Furthermore, the Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode is giving a 2x payout for the next couple of days. There are also a plethora of exciting discounts to claim on select cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses on a variety of activities (May 15-21, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

2x Cash and RP:

Limited-time item (Merryweather Security livery):

FIB Priority File:

$100,000 bonus:

  • Complete three THE FIB Files missions

Rockstar Games' offer of $3,000,000 is still available for eligible players.

Featured cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (May 15-21, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

  • Ocelot Lynx
  • Nagasaki Hotrod Blazer
  • Enus Stafford
  • Grotti Stinger
  • Vapid Retinue

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

  • Karin Hotring Everon

Premium Test Ride:

  • Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Test Track Vehicle this week:

  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
  • Dewbauchee Massacro
  • Bravado Verlierer

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The LS Tags are still available to collect, with which players can earn extra cash and RP every day in Los Santos.

Ad

All discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update (May 15-21, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad

100% off:

40% off:

30% off:

  • Grotti Brioso 300
  • Albany Brigham
  • Karin Asterope GZ
  • Nagasaki Outlaw
  • Grotti X80 Proto
  • Karin Sultan RS Classic
  • Declasse Mamba
  • Grotti Visione
  • Dinka Chavos V6
  • Drift Tune Upgrades
  • Darnell Bros Garment Factory
  • Precision Rifle – Gun Van
  • Tear Gas, Proximity Mines, Armour and Grenades – Gun Van

Players can continue to find Shipwreck locations every day and earn related bonuses in the game. Rockstar Games will release a new GTA Online weekly update next week on May 22, 2025.

Ad

Other Grand Theft Auto news and content to check this week:

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications