Rockstar just released a brand new GTA Online weekly update, and this week, it’s all about running the Garment Factory business. Not only are The FIB Files now giving 2x bonuses, but the passive income is also doubled till May 21, 2025. Moreover, Drift Races are back in the limelight with double cash and RP rewards. There’s also a limited-time livery to claim in GTA Online this week by completing The Titan Job mission.
Furthermore, the Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode is giving a 2x payout for the next couple of days. There are also a plethora of exciting discounts to claim on select cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses on a variety of activities (May 15-21, 2025)
2x Cash and RP:
- The FIB Files finales
- Garment Factory passive income
- Drift Races
- Hunting Pack (Remix)
Limited-time item (Merryweather Security livery):
FIB Priority File:
$100,000 bonus:
- Complete three THE FIB Files missions
Rockstar Games' offer of $3,000,000 is still available for eligible players.
Featured cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (May 15-21, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Ocelot Lynx
- Nagasaki Hotrod Blazer
- Enus Stafford
- Grotti Stinger
- Vapid Retinue
Luxury Autos Showroom:
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LSCM Prize Ride:
- Karin Hotring Everon
Premium Test Ride:
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
Test Track Vehicle this week:
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
- Dewbauchee Massacro
- Bravado Verlierer
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Albany Hermes (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (The Podium Robbery)
- Obey Omnis (The McTony Robbery)
The LS Tags are still available to collect, with which players can earn extra cash and RP every day in Los Santos.
All discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update (May 15-21, 2025)
100% off:
- El Strickler Military Rifle – Plus members only
40% off:
- Heavy Rifle – Plus Benefits
30% off:
- Grotti Brioso 300
- Albany Brigham
- Karin Asterope GZ
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- Grotti X80 Proto
- Karin Sultan RS Classic
- Declasse Mamba
- Grotti Visione
- Dinka Chavos V6
- Drift Tune Upgrades
- Darnell Bros Garment Factory
- Precision Rifle – Gun Van
- Tear Gas, Proximity Mines, Armour and Grenades – Gun Van
Players can continue to find Shipwreck locations every day and earn related bonuses in the game. Rockstar Games will release a new GTA Online weekly update next week on May 22, 2025.
- Manni L. Perez
