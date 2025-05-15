Rockstar just released a brand new GTA Online weekly update, and this week, it’s all about running the Garment Factory business. Not only are The FIB Files now giving 2x bonuses, but the passive income is also doubled till May 21, 2025. Moreover, Drift Races are back in the limelight with double cash and RP rewards. There’s also a limited-time livery to claim in GTA Online this week by completing The Titan Job mission.

Furthermore, the Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode is giving a 2x payout for the next couple of days. There are also a plethora of exciting discounts to claim on select cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses on a variety of activities (May 15-21, 2025)

2x Cash and RP:

Limited-time item (Merryweather Security livery):

FIB Priority File:

$100,000 bonus:

Complete three THE FIB Files missions

Rockstar Games' offer of $3,000,000 is still available for eligible players.

Featured cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (May 15-21, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

Ocelot Lynx

Nagasaki Hotrod Blazer

Enus Stafford

Grotti Stinger

Vapid Retinue

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

Karin Hotring Everon

Premium Test Ride:

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Test Track Vehicle this week:

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio

Dewbauchee Massacro

Bravado Verlierer

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The LS Tags are still available to collect, with which players can earn extra cash and RP every day in Los Santos.

All discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update (May 15-21, 2025)

100% off:

El Strickler Military Rifle – Plus members only

40% off:

Heavy Rifle – Plus Benefits

30% off:

Grotti Brioso 300

Albany Brigham

Karin Asterope GZ

Nagasaki Outlaw

Grotti X80 Proto

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Declasse Mamba

Grotti Visione

Dinka Chavos V6

Drift Tune Upgrades

Darnell Bros Garment Factory

Precision Rifle – Gun Van

Tear Gas, Proximity Mines, Armour and Grenades – Gun Van

Players can continue to find Shipwreck locations every day and earn related bonuses in the game. Rockstar Games will release a new GTA Online weekly update next week on May 22, 2025.

