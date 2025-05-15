The newly released GTA 5 Online update has brought the Karin Hotring Everon back to the limelight. Gamers can currently obtain it for free by winning the LS Car Meet Series in the top 3 positions for four consecutive days. The two-seater stock race car is quite popular for its resemblance to the real-life 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR, as well as the reliable performance it provides as a sports vehicle.
However, the Hotring Everon isn’t a brand-new ride, and players may wonder if it’s even worth putting in the effort for. To help everyone make the decision, this article shares a few important details about the Karin Hotring Everon currently featured in the GTA 5 Online update.
Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the sports ride.
Karin Hotring Everon in the new GTA 5 Online update: Performance review (May 15-21, 2025)
Since its debut in 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update, the GTA 5 Online Karin Hotring Everon is considered quite reliable for day-to-day usage. Powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox, the sports vehicle possesses a top speed of 100.32 mph (161.45 km/h) as per the in-game files.
However, the Hotring Everon is much faster than that and can go up to a maximum speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h). It can also complete one lap in 1:06.487 owing to its strong acceleration. While it may not appear that fast, the vehicle beats the following rides in terms of top speed:
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Albany V-STR
- Vysser Neo
- Ocelot Jugular
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire
- Dewbauchee Seven-70
- Benefactor SM722
- Lampadati Komoda
- Enus Paragon R
Furthermore, the Hotring Everon can take corners with little to no body sway. However, players should avoid hitting obstacles on the road as it can slow the vehicle down. Apart from this minor flaw, it is considered an easy-to-drive car. Players can use it to complete the GTA Online FIB Files and earn double bonuses till May 21, 2025.
GTA 5 Online update’s Karin Hotring Everon: Design inspiration (May 15-21, 2025)
While the primary inspiration of the vehicle seems to be the 2022 Toyota Tundra, there are some resemblances to the following too:
- 2019-2021 Ford F-150 NASCAR Trucks
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado RST NASCAR truck
- 2022 NASCAR F-150 truck
- Other Tundra NASCAR truck models
Overall, it has a very simplistic bodywork that any NASCAR fan will admire.
Final Verdict:
As the Karin Hotring Everon normally costs around $1,790,000, gamers shouldn’t miss the opportunity and get it for free as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.
