NaturalVision Enhanced finally releases for GTA 5 Enhanced PC, and fans are calling it amazing

NaturalVision Enhanced, a new iteration of one of the best graphics mods for Grand Theft Auto 5's original PC port, was released for GTA 5 Enhanced PC today. It has been created by a modder named Razed Mods and is available to download from their website. The modder has also provided some screenshots and the graphics look stunning to say the least.
The default version of GTA 5 Enhanced PC already uses Ray Tracing features to improve upon the original port's visuals, but the NaturalVision Enhanced mod takes it to a whole other level. And based on the several comments, fans seem to be greatly impressed.
NaturalVision Enhanced mod greatly improves GTA 5 Enhanced PC's graphics
Razed Mods has also released a 1-minute and 55-second trailer for NaturalVision Enhanced today, May 15, 2025. It shows off several aspects of GTA 5 Enhanced, like locations, vehicles, bits from certain story mode missions, as well as lighting at different times of the day with the mod in effect.
A few weeks ago, the mod's creator revealed on their official Discord server that they have expanded the distance of the title's standard Ray Traced Global Illumination effect, and have boosted the Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion effect as well.
Enhancements as such have resulted in incredibly realistic visuals that almost make Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC seem like a different game altogether. The following screenshot is a fine example of this:
Grand Theft Auto fans have expressed appreciation for the mod too. Here are some related comments from social media:
X user @videotechuk_, who was given early access to the mod, provided even more screenshots.
Playing Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode with this mod installed could make for a very refreshing experience, especially as fans wait for the GTA 6 release date, which has been pushed back to May 2026.
As mentioned earlier, NaturalVision Enhanced can be downloaded from Razed Mods' official website. The file will be downloaded in a zipped format having a size of 5.4 GB.
