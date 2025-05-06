New GTA 5 Enhanced update's patch notes revealed, includes ray tracing fix, and more

A new GTA 5 Enhanced update was released earlier today, May 6, 2025, showing Rockstar Games commitment in improving gameplay experience for PC owners. As always, the developer didn’t reveal patch notes immediately, leaving players wondering what exactly has been fixed. Luckily, they won’t have to wait any longer as the official information is now available.
The latest GTA 5 Enhanced update not only fixes an issue with ray tracing on PC, but also adjusts other things. Let’s quickly look at all of the patch notes revealed by Rockstar Games earlier today.
New GTA 5 Enhanced update patch notes: Ray-tracing issues, and other things are listed in it
As per Rockstar Games Support, here are all of the official GTA 5 Enhanced update patch notes of May 6, 2025:
- It fixed several crashing issues that had existed in the game for quite some time
- It fixed an issue due to which ropes didn’t have any textures in window reflections, with ray-tracing being enabled
- It fixed an issue due to which some trees have stretched textures
- It fixed an issue that was causing poor ray tracing performance across Cayo Perico island
- It fixed an issue due to which the tire screeching audio wasn’t working
- It fixed an issue that halted the progress of the ‘By the Book’ mission in the story mode when running the game at extremely high frame rates.
- It fixed an issue that caused some players to get stuck on the loading screen when initiating an Assault on Cayo Perico mode with one lobby player idling out
- It updated the Lighting Quality setting description to clarify its purpose of adjusting the quality of vehicle headlights’ shadows as well as enabling volumetric lighting effects for some local source of light.
While the Text Chat option hasn’t returned with the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update, fans can expect to see it soon.
At the moment, the GTA 6 trailer 2 has taken over the internet by storm, revealing more information about the upcoming title in the series.
