New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (May 6, 2025): Possible patch notes and more

Rockstar Games has once again released a GTA 5 Enhanced update today, May 6, 2025. This is the seventh major post-launch update the game has received over the last two months. The earlier patches all focused on improving the gameplay by fixing bugs and glitches, and the new one apparently does the same. On that note, PC gamers may want to know what the update fixes in the game, as well as its download size.

Ad

Let’s look at everything we know about the newly released GTA 5 Enhanced update for May 6, 2025, including its possible patch notes.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion and analysis of the new update.

New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (May 6, 2025): Everything to know about it

1) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today: Estimated patch size or download size

Ad

Trending

A promotional image used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

The previous GTA 5 Enhanced updates were typically around 500 MB in size. Thus, the new patch is also expected to be around the same on Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Launcher, and Steam, respectively. While the patch should start downloading automatically, gamers can manually do so by following the steps below:

Ad

Steam

Select the Library option on Steam. Go to Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and right-click its icon. Choose Properties. Go to the Installed Files. Click on the Verify Integrity option.

Rockstar Games Launcher

Go to the Rockstar Games Launcher settings. Select Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced in the My Installed Games tab. Select the Verify Game File Integrity option.

Epic Games Launcher

In the Epic Games Launcher, go to the Navigation Menu. Select the Settings. Go to the Manage Games option. Enable the Allow Auto-Updates option (if it’s disabled). Select the game (Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced) and click the Update option.

Ad

By following these steps, the update should start downloading.

Also check: GTA 5 Enhanced Vs Legacy

2) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (May 6, 2025): Possible patch notes

Another still from the Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

When a new GTA 5 Enhanced update is released, Rockstar Games doesn’t immediately share the patch notes. The last few patches only had the following information on the day of their release:

Ad

General fixes for stability and security

Expand Tweet

Ad

The developers then update the patch notes with the latest information after a few days. Based on this unusual pattern, the latest update might also not reveal much about the latest fixes the game has received until a few days later. It could simply mention general stability and security fixes today.

The official patch notes will be added here as soon as the developers confirm it.

Also check: How long has GTA 6 been in development

Ad

It’s currently unclear if the latest update adds the Text Chat option to the game. That said, fans can expect to see the official GTA 5 Enhanced patch notes very soon.

Other related content you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More