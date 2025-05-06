New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (May 6, 2025): Possible patch notes and more

Rockstar Games has once again released a GTA 5 Enhanced update today, May 6, 2025. This is the seventh major post-launch update the game has received over the last two months. The earlier patches all focused on improving the gameplay by fixing bugs and glitches, and the new one apparently does the same. On that note, PC gamers may want to know what the update fixes in the game, as well as its download size.
Let’s look at everything we know about the newly released GTA 5 Enhanced update for May 6, 2025, including its possible patch notes.
New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (May 6, 2025): Everything to know about it
1) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today: Estimated patch size or download size
The previous GTA 5 Enhanced updates were typically around 500 MB in size. Thus, the new patch is also expected to be around the same on Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Launcher, and Steam, respectively. While the patch should start downloading automatically, gamers can manually do so by following the steps below:
Steam
- Select the Library option on Steam.
- Go to Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and right-click its icon.
- Choose Properties.
- Go to the Installed Files.
- Click on the Verify Integrity option.
Rockstar Games Launcher
- Go to the Rockstar Games Launcher settings.
- Select Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced in the My Installed Games tab.
- Select the Verify Game File Integrity option.
Epic Games Launcher
- In the Epic Games Launcher, go to the Navigation Menu.
- Select the Settings.
- Go to the Manage Games option.
- Enable the Allow Auto-Updates option (if it’s disabled).
- Select the game (Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced) and click the Update option.
By following these steps, the update should start downloading.
2) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (May 6, 2025): Possible patch notes
When a new GTA 5 Enhanced update is released, Rockstar Games doesn’t immediately share the patch notes. The last few patches only had the following information on the day of their release:
- General fixes for stability and security
The developers then update the patch notes with the latest information after a few days. Based on this unusual pattern, the latest update might also not reveal much about the latest fixes the game has received until a few days later. It could simply mention general stability and security fixes today.
The official patch notes will be added here as soon as the developers confirm it.
It’s currently unclear if the latest update adds the Text Chat option to the game. That said, fans can expect to see the official GTA 5 Enhanced patch notes very soon.
