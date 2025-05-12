When did GTA 5 Online come out? All you need to know

Since the release of the second GTA 6 trailer, many have a question on their minds — “When did GTA 5 Online come out?” — and for good reason. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is also expected to include a multiplayer game that gamers often dub as GTA Online 2.0 (an unofficial name). While long-term fans of the series are excited to get their hands on the next multiplayer title, others are wondering how long it has been since the last online GTA game.

In short, it’s been over eleven years since Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode. Let’s quickly dive deep into its exact release date and try to answer the question, “When did GTA 5 online come out?”

When did GTA 5 Online come out? 2013 started it all

While it’s true that GTA 5 Online first came out in 2013, not every console or platform got the game on the same day. Let’s explore its release date for different platforms in the last eleven years:

1) When did GTA 5 Online come out on the PS3 and the Xbox 360?

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 Online for Xbox 360 and PS3 consoles on October 1, 2013, making it the vanilla version of the popular multiplayer title. For more than a year since then, only users of these consoles were able to enjoy the game.

2) When did GTA 5 Online come out on the PS4, the Xbox One, and PC?

The next generation of platforms at the time, PS4 and Xbox One, got access to the world of GTA 5 Online on November 18, 2014. Instead of simply porting the same game over to these consoles, Rockstar Games added some extra stuff like the Wildlife Photography Challenge, Imani Tech Vehicles, and more.

Later, on April 14, 2015, Rockstar released GTA 5 Online for PC, keeping it on par with PS4 and Xbox One versions. Despite the rumors of Grand Theft Auto 6 surrounding the internet for the next couple of years, the developers continued to release new content for the online multiplayer game. It had become one of the most popular multiplayer games by that time. Seeing this, the developers decided to bring this game to the next generation of consoles.

3) When did GTA 5 Online come out on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S?

On March 15, 2022, Rockstar released GTA 5 Online for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S and gave it some extra features (mainly HSW cars and upgrades). This version was recently ported to PC with the GTA 5 Enhanced version.

Even though GTA 6 is releasing next year, it’s unlikely that the developers will stop supporting GTA 5 Online anytime soon.

