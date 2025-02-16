Is Pegassi Torero XO worth getting in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

GTA 5 Online’s Pegassi Torero XO has returned to the limelight thanks to Rockstar’s latest weekly update. The two-seater supercar can currently be acquired at a staggering 50% discount from Legendary Motorsport. Despite being added just a few years back, some may not be familiar with the car due to the sheer number of vehicles available in the game.

However, fans can often see the GTA Online Torero XO trending on the internet, which raises the question of whether it’s worth buying.

Simply put, yes, the Pegassi Torero XO is still worth getting in 2025 for its design and performance. This article shares some details about the automobile that one should be aware of before purchasing it.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the supercar.

Pegassi Torero XO in GTA 5 Online: Design

The GTA Online Torero XO highly resembles the real-life Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2022). It has a modern design and aesthetic to it, which many Lamborghini fans can admire. Here are some noticeable design characteristics of the vehicle:

Carbon-fibre spiller at the front-bottom

A set of three mesh intakes

A TORERO XO badge on a narrow mesh grille

Pop-down headlamps

A narrow intake near the windscreen

A small luggage compartment

LED-like strips with turn indicators

Moreover, there are tons of visual customizations available for it. All of this makes it one of the best-looking cars in GTA 5 Online that one shouldn’t miss out on.

Pegassi Torero XO in GTA 5 Online: Performance

Before buying a new car in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, one should always know what’s under the hood. The Torero XO runs on a powerful V12 engine with a 7-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. As per the in-game files, the Lamborghini-based supercar possesses a top speed of 100.20 mph (161.25 km/h). While it suggests that the vehicle only performs decently, the actual performance is much higher than that.

Popular analyst Broughy1322 tested the Torero XO and found out that it can go up to a maximum speed of 131.50 mph (211.63 km/h). Furthermore, it can also complete one lap in about 0:59.577, making it one of the fastest cars in the game without any HSW upgrades.

For those who want speed, this Pegassi supercar fits the bill quite accurately.

Final Verdict:

As the vehicle is currently available at a 50% discount till February 19, 2025, players shouldn’t miss this opportunity to grab it and save about $1,445,000 on its purchase. This is the lowest the vehicle has been available for in a long time.

