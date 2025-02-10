Is Vulcar Nebula Turbo worth getting in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

GTA 5 Online’s Vulcar Nebula Turbo has returned to the limelight with the latest weekly update by Rockstar Games. The two-door sports classic sedan can currently be acquired at a 30% discount from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Despite the vehicle being available in the game since 2019, some gamers may not be familiar with it and there’s a good reason behind it.

Rockstar has added a plethora of new vehicles in the last couple of years, making the older rides being overlooked easily. However, the Nebula Turbo can be seen trending on the internet every now and then, raising curiosity if it’s still worth buying.

Simply put, yes, the Vulcar Nebula Turbo in GTA 5 Online is still worth getting in 2025. This article aims to share everything important players must know about the automobile.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the car.

Vulcar Nebula Turbo in GTA 5 Online: Design

The GTA Online Vulcar Nebula Turbo highly resembles the real-life first-generation Volvo 242 2-door sedan. It has also seemingly taken design inspiration from the following real-life cars for different body parts:

1980s models of Volvo 240 and BMW 3 E30 – Tail light

Volvo 142 DL – Circular fog lights installed on the grille

Furthermore, there are two liveries available for the Vulcar Nebula Turbo that make it look like iconic Volvo cars:

The 70s Called - Volvo 242 GT stock livery

Hawaiian Snow - Nordica Rally Volvo 240

The fact that the automobile has taken inspiration from so many classic Volvo vehicles makes it a collectible in 2025.

Vulcar Nebula Turbo in GTA 5 Online: Performance

When buying a new vehicle in GTA 5 Online, it’s important to know what’s under the hood. The Nebula Turbo runs on a 4-cylinder engine with a four-speed gearbox. The in-game files suggest that it possesses a top speed of 85.75 mph (138.00 km/h). However, the actual performance of the ride is much higher than that.

According to popular GTA content creator Broughy1322, the Nebula Turbo can go up to a maximum speed of 102.50 mph (164.96 km/h) after it’s fully upgraded. It also takes about 1:16.260 to complete a lap on average. Here are other performance stats of the classic car that gamers must know about:

Speed: 74.04/100

74.04/100 Acceleration: 60/100

60/100 Braking: 16.67/100

16.67/100 Handling: 59.09/100

Overall, its performance is considered lackluster compared to other similar vehicles available in the game.

Final verdict

If players love collecting vehicles in GTA 5 Online and are fond of Volvo, the Vulcar Nebula Turbo is a great choice. It can also be used for completing day-to-day activities like finding the Yuanbao locations.

