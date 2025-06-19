GTA Online Winter DLC possibly leaked already, hinting a big update

The GTA Online Winter DLC teasers have already been leaked. Rockstar Games released the Money Fronts DLC on June 17, 2025, and within a few hours, fans discovered unpublished details about the Winter version that is expected to arrive in December.

Based on the leaks, we can assume that purchasable mansions may be the theme of the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC. Read on to know more.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

A GTA Online Winter DLC featuring mansions may arrive in December 2025

While Rockstar Games expected fans to get engaged with the new content added with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, data miners discovered new game files that included hints about buying a new type of property in the Winter DLC.

One of the leaked hidden details reads as follows:

“You have earned an exclusive discount on a future property purchase with Prix Luxury Real Estate. They will be in contact again soon when properties become available.”

As of now, it is a very early leak for the GTA Online Winter DLC. However, based on the details, we can assume the Money Fronts DLC may add some new gameplay content in the coming months, and participating players would get discounts to buy mansions from Prix Luxury Real Estate when they become available (possibly with the GTA Online Winter DLC).

Rockstar Games has yet to release a handful of drip-feed elements from the GTA Online Summer 2025 DLC. While the recent update is seemingly small, the upcoming one could be a big DLC with huge luxury mansions, new cars, and potential teasers for GTA 6.

We also expect Michael De Santa to return in the GTA Online Winter DLC, considering he lives in a mansion in Rockford Hills.

Eagle-eyed fans also discovered some potential spots where mansions could appear during the GTA Online Winter DLC. These spots are expected to get construction props as a teaser in the coming months.

While these details indicate that Rockstar Games is preparing to add purchasable mansions in GTA Online, the studio has yet to announce it.

