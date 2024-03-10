5 reasons to buy the Karin 190z in GTA Online this week (March 7 - 13, 2024)

The Karin 190z is an amazing Sports Classics car in GTA Online that has a great appearance and decent performance. However, it often gets overshadowed by the plethora of options that Rockstar Games has made available to players in the online multiplayer mode. Naturally, it can get confusing to pick out a good vehicle among the various choices.

This becomes increasingly difficult for newbies with limited funds and even more limited knowledge about the game and what vehicles are worth spending cash on. This is one of the biggest reasons why most of them waste their hard-earned money in the game.

So, this article will as a guide and let you know about five reasons why you should purchase the Karin 190z in GTA Online this week (March 7- March 13, 2024).

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why you should purchase the Karin 190z in GTA Online

1) It's a Sports Classics car

The Karin 190z is a Sports Classics car in GTA Online that was added to the game in 2018 as part of the Doomsday Heist. It falls in one of the best categories in the game, which has superb looks as well as decent performance.

While sports and supercars have either great looks or amazing performances, the Sports Classics category generally balances both. This is one of the reasons why fans of the old-school sports car era like collecting the Karin 190z in the game.

2) It's back for a limited time

Although the Karin 190z is a fantastic car, Rockstar Games included it among the vehicles removed from GTA Online. This was a harsh decision criticized by the whole community.

Fortunately, the Karin 190z is back and available for purchase during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update from Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. However, you must hurry, as it will be removed after March 13, 2024.

3) It's a combo of Nissan, Toyota, and Ferrari

There are only a few cars in GTA Online that have great combinations in the game. The Karin 190z is one such car, as its design is based on the real-life Datsun 240Z, Nissan Fairlady Z, Nissan S30, Toyota 2000GT, and Ferrari Dino 246 GT.

While the Datsun 240Z/Nissan S30/Nissan Fairlady Z makes up most of the front and side profile of the car, Rockstar Games used Toyota 2000GT for the interior and the roof. On top of that, the Ferrari Dino 246 GT inspired the tail light and the rear bumper. They all give the car a beautiful and classy look that makes it worth purchasing.

4) Decent performance

While the Karin 190z might not be the fastest car in GTA Online, it does not feel slow or sluggish when driving around the city. Despite its max top speed capping at 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322, it still drives beautifully and glides through traffic.

It also has decent acceleration, which may be enough to get you out of sticky situations but not win you races, as there are more monstrous cars in the game currently. When it comes to casual driving around the city, however, its twin-ca Inline-six engine coupled with its 5-speed gearbox feels smooth and comfortable.

5) It's a good beginner-friendly car

The Karin 190z might not have the highest top speed or look like the Obey 8F Drafter that Rockstar Games is giving away for free, but it is a great beginner car that players can purchase. It has good handling and enough grip to ensure the vehicle doesn't spin out of control at every turn.

However, this does not mean that experienced players will find it boring. This is because you will still need to practice driving it around if you wish to get everything out of Karn 190z in traffic and slightly uneven and rough terrain. However, with a $900,000 price tag, it is quite cheap for its looks and comfort.

Along with the Karin 10z, there are several more vehicles available during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update that players should check out.

