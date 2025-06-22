Leak suggests GTA 5 Online Zombies could return but in a new game mode

GTA 5 Online Zombies made their debut last year as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC. They were part of the limited-time Ludendorff Cemetery Survival game mode, where players had to fight small hordes of Zombies in a round-based format. The recent Money Fronts DLC files leak suggests that these undead creatures will likely return in the game later this year, but in a new game mode.
According to dataminer @Lucas7yoshi_RS (who regularly tries to find upcoming content in Rockstar games), the Money Fronts DLC files have hidden data for Cayo Perico Survival, a new game mode supposedly featuring the GTA 5 Online Zombies. Read on to learn more about the latest leak.
Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.
GTA 5 Online Zombies are expected to return but on Cayo Perico Island
As can be seen in the post embedded above, @Lucas7yoshi_RS has shared a clip of the supposed Cayo Perico Survival mode featuring GTA 5 Online Zombies that gamers can expect in the near future. As per their video, here’s what the game experience will likely be:
- Players will likely start in the compound with the usual Zombies.
- After clearing the Zombies, players will likely need to go to the next area via a vehicle, and will be teleported directly to the area if they fail to do so.
- There will likely be minor cutscenes (or stage transition animations) between each round.
- Gamers will then likely have to fight more Zombies here.
Moreover, the dataminer shared that we might see the following new GTA 5 Online Zombies in the potentially upcoming Cayo Perico Survival mode:
- The Conquistador (immune to bullets and explosives)
- The Splitter (splitting ability)
- New undead Mage model (Unchanged)
- The Undead DJ (Dancing will give an award)
- Undead Panther Trainer (Panther spawning ability)
Fans are advised to take this leak with a grain of salt, as Rockstar can always change certain aspects of a game mode before its release. However, it’s nice to know that a proper survival mode might return as part of the Money Fronts DLC.
The new GTA 5 Online Zombies mode might be available near or during the week of Halloween 2025.
Also check: Rockstar to add 6 new vehicles in GTA 5 Online update next week