Leak suggests GTA 5 Online Zombies could return but in a new game mode

GTA 5 Online Zombies made their debut last year as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC. They were part of the limited-time Ludendorff Cemetery Survival game mode, where players had to fight small hordes of Zombies in a round-based format. The recent Money Fronts DLC files leak suggests that these undead creatures will likely return in the game later this year, but in a new game mode.

According to dataminer @Lucas7yoshi_RS (who regularly tries to find upcoming content in Rockstar games), the Money Fronts DLC files have hidden data for Cayo Perico Survival, a new game mode supposedly featuring the GTA 5 Online Zombies. Read on to learn more about the latest leak.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

GTA 5 Online Zombies are expected to return but on Cayo Perico Island

As can be seen in the post embedded above, @Lucas7yoshi_RS has shared a clip of the supposed Cayo Perico Survival mode featuring GTA 5 Online Zombies that gamers can expect in the near future. As per their video, here’s what the game experience will likely be:

Players will likely start in the compound with the usual Zombies.

After clearing the Zombies, players will likely need to go to the next area via a vehicle, and will be teleported directly to the area if they fail to do so.

There will likely be minor cutscenes (or stage transition animations) between each round.

Gamers will then likely have to fight more Zombies here.

Moreover, the dataminer shared that we might see the following new GTA 5 Online Zombies in the potentially upcoming Cayo Perico Survival mode:

The Conquistador (immune to bullets and explosives)

The Splitter (splitting ability)

New undead Mage model (Unchanged)

The Undead DJ (Dancing will give an award)

Undead Panther Trainer (Panther spawning ability)

Fans are advised to take this leak with a grain of salt, as Rockstar can always change certain aspects of a game mode before its release. However, it’s nice to know that a proper survival mode might return as part of the Money Fronts DLC.

The new GTA 5 Online Zombies mode might be available near or during the week of Halloween 2025.

