5 best things about the Bravado Banshee GTS in GTA Online

The Bravado Banshee GTS is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online for many reasons. One of the newest cars in the multiplayer game, it was added as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC update. Although Rockstar Games added many new vehicles after it, the Banshee GTS remains a top pick among motorheads for various reasons.
This article lists the five best things about the Bravado Banshee GTS in GTA Online.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 notable things about the Bravado Banshee GTS in GTA Online
1) Fastest land vehicle in the game
The Bravado Banshee GTS is currently the king of the road with its top speed of 172.50 mph or 277.61 km/h. However, you must upgrade it to the Hao’s Special Works version to attain these figures.
A fully upgraded non-HSW version of the Banshee GTS can reach a top speed of 138.00 mph or 222.09 km/h. While it is still fast, many other vehicles can easily beat it.
2) Comes with HSW Performance Upgrades
While the Bravado Banshee GTS can be modified in Los Santos Customs or any other garage, Rockstar Games also offers Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades for it. If you play the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA Online, you can take it to the workshop inside LS Car Meet to access HSW options.
HSW upgrades are primarily focused on increasing the vehicle’s performance output. You can also apply exclusive visual upgrades that aren't available in other garages.
3) Eligible for Imani Tech Upgrades
You can also equip the Bravado Banshee GTS with Imani Tech Upgrades to add a defensive layer. The Agency Workshop offers the Missile Lock-on Jammer for the vehicle. This will not allow any homing missiles to lock onto the car. It also diverts some missiles coming towards you.
The feature is very effective in 2025 since many griefers and tryhards in GTA Online bother others for their fun. With the Missile Lock-on Jammer, you will be safe from such players to a great extent.
4) Comes at a budget-friendly price
Banshee cars are always known to be budget-friendly, and the Bravado Banshee GTS maintains this tradition. The Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online sells this car for a fixed price of $1,989,500.
The amount is reasonable considering many other vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online cost over $4 million. Note that you will have to spend extra money to apply HSW Performance Upgrades and Imani Tech features to the Bravado Banshee GTS.
Also read: 5 easiest ways to earn more GTA Online money (May 2025)
5) Available on all platforms
Unlike some other cars, the Bravado Banshee GTS is available for all players on the following platforms:
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox Series X|S
- Xbox One
- PC (Legacy version)
- PC (Enhanced version)
- Steam Deck (Enhanced version)
However, only current-gen, PC Enhanced, and Steam Deck players can access HSW upgrades in GTA Online.
