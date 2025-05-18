Many GTA fans have been wondering how many copies of GTA 5 have been sold so far, and there’s a good reason behind it. In the last 30 days, Rockstar Games has not only announced the GTA 6 release date but also released trailer 2. This generated a lot of buzz and curiosity among fans since it’s been a long time since Rockstar Games released a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Naturally, fans would want to know how well GTA 5 fared in its lifetime. As of May 2025, Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 215 million copies worldwide. This article further explores how many copies of GTA 5 have been sold so far.

How many copies of GTA 5 have been sold so far? Over 215 million copies, to be exact

GTA 5 has been known to be the best-selling Grand Theft Auto title for quite some time. The game continues to sell well, even being years old now. However, not many gamers may know the exact numbers of its sales.

Let’s quickly look at the GTA 5 sales numbers on its release date, release week, and the total numbers reported so far:

1) How many copies of GTA 5 were sold on its release day?

It is estimated that GTA 5 sold about 11 million copies 24 hours after its release, generating $800 million in revenue in one day.

2) How many copies of GTA 5 were sold in its release week?

Grand Theft Auto 5 is estimated to have sold over 15 million copies within the first seven days of its release, generating around $1 billion in revenue.

3) How many copies of GTA 5 have been sold so far? (May 2025)

On May 15, 2025, Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, held its Q4 2025 earnings call. The company revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 had sold over 215 million copies, with 5+ million sold in the last three months alone. This suggests that many gamers tried the popular Grand Theft Auto title for the first time in 2025. This is not surprising, as there has been no solid competition for the title.

It’s also worth noting that the continued support for the game’s online multiplayer mode, GTA Online, has likely contributed to the growing sales numbers. Most gamers only play the online mode nowadays, keeping the title alive before the release of its sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6.

