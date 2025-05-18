5 reasons to skip GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid in 2025

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid was one of the most popular GTA Online missions in early 2024. Rockstar Games released it as a drip feed for The Chop Shop DLC, and fans loved it then. However, as of 2025, it has become a forgotten mission for many. The developer released two new DLCs after the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, and the player base shifted to new gameplay.

This article lists five reasons to skip the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons not to play GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid in 2025

1) Outdated gameplay design

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid feels like a recycled mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online uses various outdated gameplay mechanics from older missions. The venue of the finale is also a recycled asset that has been used several times in both GTA 5 and its multiplayer version.

The only new element in this mission is that Rockstar Games allows you to manually drive the train for a brief period.

2) Long road to the finale

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid is not a single mission. While it is one of the best missions for solo GTA Online players, you must complete five setup jobs to reach the finale, which is the Scene of the Crime. The setups are:

Slush Fund Breaking and Entering Concealed Weapons Hit and Run Disorganized Crime Scene of the Crime (Finale)

Therefore, if you are looking for the fastest ways to make money in GTA Online, you should skip the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid.

3) Lengthy mission design

Rockstar Games made the setup missions of the Online Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid time-consuming. Each of them requires you to perform various tasks back and forth; however, they do not offer any money as compensation. The only reward you get for completing the raid is the final payout after the last mission.

Depending on your skills, it may take you around 1.5 hours to play the GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid to the fullest. Even if you try to speedrun the gameplay, it will take you between 45 to 60 minutes.

4) The payout is less for experienced players

Rockstar Games offers a solid payout of $500,000 for completing the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid. While the reward may be substantial for new players, it is not much for experienced ones. The payout is also not justifiable considering the amount of work players must take on.

GTA Online has a severely imbalanced economy, and $500,000 is worth very little currently. Even the latest GTA Plus subscriber benefits offer the same amount.

5) Alternate and better options are available

The Oscar Guzman missions offer more value for money (Image via Rockstar Games)

While various alternatives to the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid mission are available, the Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions are in close competition. The latter also has five setup missions followed by a finale. While the regular payout is $500,000, you can increase it to $750,000 by playing the game in Hard Mode.

You can also try grinding the Garment Factory and Bail Office missions, which will give more money within 1.5 hours.

