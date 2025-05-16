5 things to avoid in GTA Online (May 16-21, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update brought some interesting changes to the game that will be effective till May 21, 2025. Grinders should not miss this week’s benefits and discounts and try to utilize them as much as possible. While most of the new changes are beneficial, some aren't worthwhile.

We list five things in GTA Online you should consider avoiding this week (May 16-21, 2025).

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things you should avoid in GTA Online this week (May 16-21, 2025)

1) Precision Rifle

Buying the Precision Rifle is a waste of money in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Precision Rifle usually costs $450,000 at the Ammu-Nation store, the Gun Van is offering it at a 30% discount this week. Still, you should avoid buying it as it is one of the worst guns in GTA Online.

Despite being categorized as a sniper rifle, the Precision Rifle has no qualities to justify its classification. It has no scope, takes multiple shots to kill enemies, and has no upgrades.

2) Karin Hotring Everon

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games is offering the Karin Hotring Everon for free. If you complete the LS Car Meet Prize Ride challenge this week, you can take the vehicle home with no charge.

While it surely looks like a lucrative deal, the Karin Hotring Everon is not worth grinding for. It is a stock car with no special customizations, except for race-themed liveries. Instead of this, you should aim to acquire this week’s free podium vehicle from the Diamond Casino & Resort.

3) Albany Brigham

The Albany Brigham is a novelty car in GTA Online that is on sale this week. While it usually costs $1,499,000, Rockstar offers a limited-time 30% discount. Still, it is not worth the investment unless you are a hardcore Ghostbusters fan.

While the car is big, it can carry only four people, and the top speed is 105.50 mph or 169.79 km/h. The handling is also choppy and suffers from severe understeer. So, if you're on a tight budget, it's best to avoid this car.

4) Dinka Chavos V6

Despite being one of the new cars in GTA Online, the Dinka Chavos V6 does not live up to its mark. While the Honda Accord is very popular in real life, the in-game version of it does not offer much value. The Chavos V6 is currently discounted by 30% from its original price of $1,420,000.

However, it is a regular car without any special features. Even though there are plenty of customization options, they push the car’s top speed to only 115.50 mph or 185.88 km/h.

5) Grotti Brioso 300

The Brioso 300 does not offer much value (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grotti Brioso 300 is one of the smallest cars in GTA Online. However, its compact size does not add any value to its performance. The car can reach a top speed of only 86.00 mph or 138.40 km/h, and frequently suffers from oversteer.

So, despite the 30% discount, you should avoid it and consider getting the Grotti X80 Proto instead. The latter is not only faster but also looks stylish.

