5 times Big Smoke stole the spotlight in GTA San Andreas

Malvin Harris, aka Big Smoke, is one of the main characters in GTA San Andreas, who later turns out to be an antagonist. Rockstar Games initially portrayed him as Carl “CJ” Johnson's ally, and players can also tag along with him. Big Smoke is a dominating character in various missions and exercises his fair share of influence.

This article lists five times when Big Smoke becomes the center of attention in GTA San Andreas.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

5 instances when Big Smoke grabs the limelight in GTA San Andreas

1) During the first missions

Rockstar introduces us to Big Smoke in the very first mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Big Smoke appears in the very first mission in GTA San Andreas, where he almost beats up CJ with a bat. The mission is also named after him. One of the reasons why Big Smoke is so popular from the very beginning is that Rockstar gave him many iconic dialogs.

In the Big Smoke mission itself, you can hear famous lines such as “You picked the wrong house, fool!” and “The streets is cold, dog. Like it says in the book, we are blessed and cursed.”

2) During his bizarre order

Big Smoke makes a bizarre order during the mission Drive-Thru, which not only bamboozles players but also the in-game characters. While it is an action-packed mission, the character already steals the show at the very beginning with his order.

If you did not pay attention to Big Smoke’s order the first time, you should replay GTA San Andreas before Rockstar releases GTA 6.

3) While chasing the damn train

Big Smoke is a lazy character who mostly relies on others to get his job done. This is also evident during the Wrong Side of the Tracks mission, where the character asks CJ to accompany him on a ride.

While CJ drives the motorcycle, Big Smoke’s job is to shoot the enemies on the train. However, the latter is quite bad at his job, and when the mission fails, he blames it on CJ through his infamous line: “All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!”

4) During the Just Business mission

Just Business is one of the rare missions where we get to see Big Smoke's skills in their full glory. While the first half of the mission goes as usual, in the second half, the character asks CJ to sit behind the motorcycle he’s driving.

Your job is to shoot the enemies while Big Smoke takes you through city traffic and narrow passages. He even drives off a ramp above a semi-truck during the chase. It is one of the most fun and action-packed missions that is worth replaying.

5) During the finale

Rockstar gave Big Smoke a dramatic end (Image via Rockstar Games)

After The Green Sabre mission, Big Smoke disappears from the scene. However, he reappears in the End of the Line mission, where CJ ultimately kills him. His death is one of the most dramatic events in GTA San Andreas, during which he explains the reasons for his previous deeds.

Even though his saga finishes before the mission ends, Big Smoke still manages to steal the spotlight for a brief period.

