5 GTA San Andreas features that are mysteriously never seen again in the series

GTA San Andreas features a plethora of unique features that make it one of the most loved Grand Theft Auto games of all time. It was arguably the most successful title from the 3D Universe that is still celebrated today. While the gameplay and its features are still popular, there are many things Rockstar Games did not bring back in the sequels.

This article discusses five GTA San Andreas features that mysteriously disappeared from the renowned series.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 GTA San Andreas features that disappeared from the series

1) RPG elements

The RPG elements in San Andreas made it special (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas features various RPG elements such as hunger, lung capacity, stamina, weapon stats, vehicle stats, etc., which added depth to the gameplay. However, many of these features were never seen in the series after 2004.

Having different stats and skills offer a unique gameplay experience to each player. Their removal made the sequels almost identical for everyone. While GTA 5 has some of the RPG elements, they feel insignificant compared to the 2004 title.

2) Body modifications

GTA San Andreas features various gyms and fight clubs across the open world that allow you to modify Carl “CJ” Johnson’s physique. You can make him skinny or gain muscle. The restaurants also allow you to eat junk food to make the protagonist fat.

While Grand Theft Auto 4 allows you to eat at the restaurants, it does not affect Niko Bellic’s body whatsoever. What’s more disappointing is that Rockstar does not allow you to interact with the restaurants and gyms in GTA 5, even though there are an abundance of them.

3) Gang wars

Gang war or territory war is one of the best GTA San Andreas features that made the game iconic. However, it never returned to the series despite its popularity. While GTA Online has Gang Attack events, they are not the same as the OG Gang Wars.

Rockstar should consider bringing them back after the release of GTA 6. Gang Wars in San Andreas not only unlock extra features, but it is also a solid part of the storyline.

4) Inclusion of multiple cities

GTA San Andreas features three major cities, viz. Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. Even though the map is small compared to its successors, the open world design made it feel like a vast area. Unfortunately, the multi-city feature disappeared from the series after San Andreas.

Both Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 have bigger maps than before, but they each offer only one major city.

5) Robbing homes

Robbing homes is a major side activity in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the major GTA San Andreas features is that it allows you to break into and rob various houses across the map. While GTA 4 at least allows you to enter random buildings, the feature is completely missing from Grand Theft Auto 5.

This gradual downgrade is surely upsetting for long-term fans. Robbing homes also allow you to explore various mysterious locations in GTA San Andreas.

