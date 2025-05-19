Is Grotti Visione worth buying in GTA Online in 2025?

GTA Online’s Grotti Visione has been trending on the internet for the past couple of days, and for good reason. Rockstar Games recently released a weekly update, featuring the hypercar at a 30% discount. As the vehicle normally costs about $2,250,000, getting it at a discounted price would be a great deal for many car collectors. However, it’s not a brand-new ride either, and players may wonder if it’s still valuable in 2025.

Ad

Simply put, yes, the Grotti Visione is still worth getting in GTA Online, considering its sleek design and impressive performance. Let’s quickly learn a few important details about the hypercar that gamers should keep in mind while deciding whether to buy it.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the automobile.

Grotti Visione in GTA Online: Design inspiration

Ad

Trending

The main inspiration behind the GTA Online Grotti Visione’s design seems to be the real-life Ferrari Xezri Competizione Edition, especially regarding the car's front fascia and overall profile. However, the in-game vehicle also bears some resemblance to the following rides for different parts:

McLaren P1 GTR – Rear fascia and headlamps

Ferrari LaFerrari – Side body (side vents and mirror design)

Pininfarina H2 Speed – Front intake and minor details

Moreover, Rockstar Games has added the following special liveries for the Visione in GTA Online, making it look more like its real-life inspirations:

Ad

Classic Green Stripe – McLaren P1 GTR

Classic Red Stripe – Gibson Motorsport Team McLaren P1 GTR

Meinmacht Racing – Ford GT LM GTE-Pro livery

Unlucky For Some – Ferrari FXX-K

Team FlyUS – FINA BMW Motorsport McLaren F1 GTR

Overall, the ride has a very aerodynamic, sleek, and sporty design. Its modern-style headlight setup is the highlight, and justifies its classification as a hypercar. Now, let’s quickly learn about its engine and performance in the section below.

Also read: Rockstar Games' offer of $3,000,000 in GTA Online now has a deadline

Ad

Performance of Grotti Visione in GTA Online

Ad

The Visione in GTA 5 is powered by a V12-like engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. According to the in-game files, the vehicle is capable of a top speed of 99.42 mph (160.00 km/h). However, it can actually go much faster than that.

According to testing done by popular GTA content creator Broughy1322, the Visione is capable of reaching a speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h). It can also complete a lap in just 1:00.411, making it one of the quickest non-HSW cars in GTA Online. Its acceleration is powerful enough for the hypercar to go from 0 to 60 in an instant.

Ad

Also read: Last chance to claim Merryweather Security Livery in GTA Online update (May 19 to 22, 2025)

Final verdict

Those who like to collect cars have a great opportunity to grab the Grotti Visione in GTA Online this week. Even for those who don't use hypercars much, the mere presence of the Visione in one's garage may earn the owner respect from in-game motorheads.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More