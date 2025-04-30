5 reasons why GTA Online feels so boring nowadays

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, has been entertaining for most of its lifetime. Rockstar Games released it in 2013 before providing continuous support with free DLCs that added new missions, vehicles, and other content. However, the magic seems to have faded of late due to several factors.

New players have plenty to explore, but veterans may not enjoy it much anymore. Here are five reasons why GTA Online feels so boring nowadays.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

No significant map updates and 4 other reasons why GTA Online feels so boring nowadays

1) Barely any changes in the gameplay loop

Grand Theft Auto Online will turn 12 years old later this year (2025). It goes without saying that playing the same game for over a decade can be boring. Rockstar has been adding fresh content every few months via free DLCs, but the core gameplay has remained the same.

For example, the recent Agents of Sabotage and Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLCs added new missions, but the structure wasn't innovative. Players are still doing the same things they have done before – just in a different place – and at the request of someone else.

2) The multiplayer element has diminished

The multiplayer aspect of GTA Online has diminished (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite being a multiplayer game, GTA Online is more solo-oriented nowadays. The presence of hackers, modders, and griefers in Public sessions has forced many into private lobbies, where they can run businesses and take on most missions without worrying about any interference.

However, this has taken away the multiplayer element. The lack of a singular, compelling narrative also fails to keep the solo gameplay enjoyable in the long run.

3) No significant map updates

Los Santos has remained largely the same over the years, and so has most of the map (Image via Rockstar Games)

Los Santos and Blaine County make up the map in GTA Online. It was fun to explore the sprawling landmass initially, but after almost 12 years, the lack of updates has rendered it boring.

Yes, there is the Cayo Perico island, but it is only explorable during The Cayo Perico Heist. The Diamond Casino and Resort is also just one interior. If Rockstar had added a proper new area, such as another city, that could have helped keep the game fresh for longer.

4) Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the horizon

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is finally getting a new entry in a few months. Fall 2025 is the release window for GTA 6, which will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The anticipation is off the charts, and excitement for what the sequel may have in store has naturally made many fans lose interest in the decade-old GTA Online.

5) The lack of a promising future

With Grand Theft Auto 6 releasing, support for GTA Online could end soon. The last few DLC updates have already felt smaller in scale compared to those that came out in its heyday.

The repetitive gameplay loop and the lack of a promising future don't make the game seem worth grinding anymore. Grand Theft Auto fans may still play it before the sequel's launch, but it doesn't feel as enjoyable as before.

