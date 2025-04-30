5 mistakes in GTA Vice City that you might not know about

GTA Vice City is one of the most beloved games. It's a tale set in a 1986 fictional rendition of Miami (named Vice City), and besides all the elements of nostalgia, is a memorable cast of characters involved in an engaging plot. The gameplay is fun, and although it came out all the way back in 2002, it is still worth playing today.

Ad

However, Rockstar Games also seems to have made some mistakes that players may have not noticed as they don't have a significant effect on the overall experience. Nevertheless, for those interested, here are five mistakes in GTA Vice City that you might not know about.

Phil Cassidy's arm and 4 other GTA Vice City mistakes that you might not know about

1) Walking on water

Ad

Trending

Ad

The GTA Vice City map is fragmented into islands, some of which are initially inaccessible. They unlock as players progress further in the story, but there is a way to enter Vice City Mainland (one of the islands) before it actually gets unlocked.

This is possible through a glitch. If players head over to the Vice City Mainland bridge barrier on Prawn Island and jump towards the bridge from the left side, they will be able to glitch through it, walk on water, and cross over to the Downtown area.

Ad

2) Song from the future

Pepe, the host of Radio Espantoso in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned earlier, GTA Vice City is set in the year 1986. Its radio soundtrack is one of its best parts, thanks to the inclusion of a lot of hits and memorable songs from that year and before. However, the game's soundtrack includes a song that actually came out many years later.

Ad

This is Cachao's "A Gozar Con Mi Combo," which released in 1994, but can be heard on the station Radio Espantoso in Vice City.

3) Phil Cassidy's arm

Ad

Phil Cassidy is a supporting character in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Before Vice City, he appeared in Grand Theft Auto 3. He is missing his left arm in the latter (which was released before the former but is set after in the timeline), which he lost as a result of a bomb-testing accident.

This incident is shown in GTA Vice City, but during the cutscene, Phil's right arm gets blown up instead. He later appears in Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories and is, once again, missing his left arm, which suggests that Rockstar made a mistake in the Vice City cutscene.

Ad

4) Rifle from the future

Tommy Vercetti, GTA Vice City's protagonist, wielding an M4 in a cutscene (Image via Rockstar Games)

Weapons are an integral part of Grand Theft Auto games, and GTA Vice City features a diverse arsenal. One of its best weapons is the M4 assault rifle, but what's interesting is that it shouldn't be available during the game's timeline.

Ad

Grand Theft Auto Vice City's storyline is set in 1986, whereas the actual M4 Carbine rifle only went into mass-production in the early 1990s.

Also check: 10 unforgettable missions in GTA Vice City worth replaying

5) Decapitated Head

Ad

Violence and graphic content aren't alien to GTA Vice City, or, in fact, Grand Theft Auto games in general. That said, one jarring sight in Rockstar Games' 2002 release seems to be a mistake.

This mistake is a decapitated head that can be spotted briefly on the floor of a bar during the cutscene of a mission titled "Messing with the Man." Notably, this was corrected in Grand Theft Auto Vice City's Definitive Edition remaster.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More