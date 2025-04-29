"maybe GTA 6 has something to do with that": Borderlands 4 release date update raises eyebrows

Take-Two Interactive has a promising lineup this year with titles like GTA 6 and Borderlands 4 on the horizon. While the former, one of the most anticipated games of all time, is yet to receive a concrete release date, the latter's had already been announced, and now has even been preponed.
Borderlands 4's original release date was September 23, 2025, which has been changed to September 12, 2025, taking fans by surprise.
Gearbox says this decision was made after careful consideration and internal meetings, but some are wondering if GTA 6 might have been a factor as well, like X user @GameRollGTA, who said this:
"Everyone’s thinking it so I’ll just say it… maybe GTA 6 has something to do with that decision?"
Grand Theft Auto 6 is targetting a Fall 2025 release window, a period which covers the latter-half of September, and spans through November. The logic here seems to be Take-Two likely wanting to avoid its two big titles clashing and potentially affecting each other.
X user @rockstationonx wondered if Borderlands 4's release date getting preponed could mean a September release for Grand Theft Auto 6.
"Could we be in for another GTA September ?"
Another X user, @videotechuk_, who's pretty well-known in the Grand Theft Auto community, also speculates that this shift might be due to Take-Two wanting to ensure Borderlands 4 gets enough breathing space before the GTA 6 release date.
One fan, @VibesVice62290, looks at it quite positively and suggests this could be an indicator of Grand Theft Auto 6 releasing on time.
Here are some more reactions from GTA 6 fans on the Borderlands 4 release date update.
It is also worth noting that Borderlands 4 is getting its very own dedicated PlayStation State of Play on April 30, during which various features of the upcoming title will be showcased.
Fans speculate GTA 6 might have something to do with Borderlands 4 releasing early
As mentioned previously, Borderlands 4 was originally supposed to come out on September 23, 2025. Grand Theft Auto fans were already speculating a possible late October or November launch for Grand Theft Auto 6. This would have been inside the Rockstar Games title's Fall 2025 release window, and also at a sufficient gap from the Gearbox title, avoiding any clashes.
Now that Borderlands 4 is going to come out earlier on September 12, many seem to be convinced of Grand Theft Auto 6 likely being a factor in this release date update, as can be inferred from the reactions above.
Notably, Take-Two Interactive has an earnings call planned for May 15, 2025, and given that both of these titles fall under the same parent company, more information on them may be provided at or close to the event, but that remains to be seen, as of this writing.
