GTA 6 release month seemingly hinted by Borderlands 4 at State of Play 2025

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, revealed at its February 6, 2025 earnings call that GTA 6 was still on track for a fall 2025 release. This window was originally announced back in May 2024 and has been reiterated in all earnings calls held since then. Despite there being only a matter of months left in the period's arrival, we have no idea of the highly anticipated title's release month, let alone a concrete release date.

Rockstar has also remained tight-lipped after releasing its first trailer over a year ago. However, Borderlands 4, another upcoming title under Take-Two's belt, did get a release date announcement recently, and that looks to have narrowed down a possible release month for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note - This article is speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Borderlands 4 release date announcement at State of Play 2025 might have narrowed down a possible GTA 6 release month

Trending

September 23, 2025, was revealed as the official Borderlands 4 release date during the recent Sony PlayStation State of Play event. This puts it within this year's fall window, during which Grand Theft Auto 6 is also scheduled to release. The period of fall generally spans across September, October, and November.

Releasing two big titles as such close together could potentially prove counteractive for Take-Two, as one might affect the sales and amount of attention on the other. Hence, September 2025 no longer seems like a possible release month for GTA 6. That leaves October and November.

In November 2024, Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, reportedly stated that Borderlands and Grand Theft Auto 6 wouldn't release close-by, in an interview with Variety.

“I think it’s safe to say that we wouldn’t, and no one would, stack up huge releases unnecessarily”

Taking this into account, any release date in October this year would also be pretty close to that of Borderlands 4. Therefore, November 2025 seems like the possible GTA 6 release month at the moment.

That being said, this is just speculation. No final GTA 6 release month or date has been announced by Rockstar or Take-Two as of this writing.

GTA 6 will be taking players back to Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, such information is expected to be provided in the near future, as with the title's release still scheduled for sometime in fall 2025, its marketing campaign might kick off soon. The final release date could be revealed via a second trailer or a Newswire post, but that remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has surprised fans by dropping its official Discord server.

Also check: Did Rockstar reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation's State of Play 2025?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback