Rockstar Games GTA 6 channel is now officially live on Discord

Rockstar Games has just dropped its official Discord server out of the blue, and among its various channels is one dedicated towards GTA 6, simply titled "grand-theft-auto-vi". Thousands of fans have already joined this Discord server, and the channel in question is, naturally, one of the busiest at the moment. It is interesting to note that this Discord server has not been announced officially by Rockstar yet, but has been revealed by some prominent members of the Grand Theft Auto community online.

Joining it is incredibly easy, but users will be required to fill in some details, such as their date of birth. There is also a dedicated Server Guide channel that should help new members get familiarized with it quickly.

Brand-new official Rockstar Games Discord server with GTA 6 channel takes fans by surprise

Server Guide channel on the official Rockstar Games Discord server (Image via Discord || Rockstar Games)

As can be seen in the image above, a short description of Rockstar's official Discord server is available in the Server Guide channel. It states that one can keep up with all the latest news and announcements through the server, as well as chat and discuss some of their favorite titles from the developer in fan-made community servers.

There are multiple channels on this Discord server, one of which is dedicated to GTA 6. Fans have been waiting to see more of the highly anticipated title since its first trailer dropped back in December 2023.

Joining page of Rockstar's official Discord server on a web browser (Image via Discord || Rockstar Games)

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently reiterated during an Earnings Call event that GTA 6 is on schedule to release in Fall 2025. Given that this period is only some months away, fans expect news related to it in the near future. Although Rockstar Games hasn't stated anything as such officially yet, this unexpected Discord server drop is certainly quite the surprise, and intriguing to say the least.

An official announcement of the server might arrive later with a Newswire post, but that remains to be seen. Nevertheless, as of this writing, the new Rockstar Games Discord server already has over 23,000 members.

