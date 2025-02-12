Will Rockstar reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at State of Play 2025? Possibilities explored

Grand Theft Auto fans are still waiting for Rockstar Games to release the GTA 6 trailer 2. It has been over a year since the first one came out, and many theories predicting its possible release have surfaced in the meantime. Sadly, to no avail. Fans had also expected the much-anticipated title's second trailer to be shown at some big gaming-related events, but even that has not happened so far.

With Sony PlayStation's State of Play set to premier in a few hours from this writing, a section of Grand Theft Auto fans is wondering if GTA 6 trailer 2 could be a part of it. This article explores such possibilities.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of GTA 6 trailer 2 being shown at PlayStation State of Play 2025?

The latest iteration of the Sony PlayStation State of Play will be held on February 12, 2025, and will be aired on YouTube and Twitch.

Some fans had been expecting to see the GTA 6 trailer 2 during the last State of Play held back in September 2024. Since we are now in the title's release year (ischeduled for Fall 2025), the announcement of a new State of Play has raised expectations among some GTA 6 fans once again.

The reason behind this is likely the fact that Rockstar Games and Sony seem to share a good relationship. For example, many early-mid 2000s Grand Theft Auto games released first on PlayStation, and came on other platforms a bit later. Additionally, GTA Liberty City Stories, and Vice City Stories launched exclusively on PlayStation consoles (the former did release on Android and iOS devices, but many years later).

Then in September 2021, a trailer for GTA 5's Current-Gen console version (aka Expanded and Enhanced edition) was shown at the PlayStation Showcase event.

There is also a rumor from 2024 according to which, the marketing rights for Grand Theft Auto 6 reportedly belong to PlayStation.

Taking all of that into account, there seems to be a slight possibility that GTA 6 trailer 2 might be revealed at the upcoming State of Play. However, it must be noted that Rockstar Games has made no such announcements or suggestions so far. Moreover, Rockstar participating in such events is extremely rare, so readers are advised to keep low expectations.

That said, given that there are only a few hours left before the February 2025 State of Play kicks off, fans won't have to wait too long to find out.

Also check: GTA 6 release update apparently impacted Take-Two Interactive's stock

