“GTA 6 gameplay and trailer”: New State of Play raises expectations among some GTA 6 fans

Ever since Rockstar released the GTA 6 trailer 1 in 2023, fans have been waiting to see new footage of the game. While the developers haven’t provided new information about the upcoming game yet, fans believe things are about to change very soon. A new State of Play event by Sony PlayStation is scheduled for today, (February 12, 2025) and Grand Theft Auto fans expect some news from it.

@TheACMJS shared on X the list of things they expect to see in the upcoming State of Play event and mentioned something quite intriguing:

"GTA 6 gameplay and trailer"

Expand Tweet

Trending

A GTA 6 trailer 2 is long overdue, so Rockstar could release new footage of the game during the State of Play and give its specific release date.

@romerofulci also shared their expectation to see the GTA 6 trailer 2 in the upcoming PlayStation event:

Expand Tweet

Similarly, @UchihaObiton stated GTA 6 trailer 2 will be released during PlayStation’s State of Play event today:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan posts on X stating their expectations to see some Grand Theft Auto 6 info today:

A collage of some more fans' posts about expecting some Grand Theft Auto 6 news (Image via X)

The first two posts in the aforementioned simply show hope among fans regarding some sort of Grand Theft Auto 6 news. However, the third one emphasized why it would make sense to get some news at the State of Play as Xbox is going out of the exclusives route.

While Rockstar Games doesn’t necessarily need PlayStation’s event to reveal new footage or info about its game, there’s a slight possibility for it to happen due to recent events.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 6 release update apparently impacted Take-Two Interactive's stock

GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released anytime now that its release schedule has been re-confirmed for 2025

A still from Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

On February 6, 2025, Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, re-confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6's release for Fall during the recent earnings call. Not only does this end rumors of the game’s delay but also suggests its marketing to start soon.

As the game is still slated for Fall 2025, Rockstar Games will likely start promoting the game soon, and the State of Play could be a perfect place for it. There has been a long history of PlayStation and Rockstar Games going back to 1997 with the release of the first GTA title.

This also aligns with the rumored partnership of Rockstar and PlayStation for Grand Theft Auto 6’s marketing. However, all of this can’t be confirmed at the moment and fans will simply have to wait for the State of Play to see if happens.

Also Check: GTA 6 could release in Q3 2026, suggests Rockstar insider

What to expect from GTA 6 trailer 2 whenever it releases?

Another still from GTA 6 trailer 1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 was focused on the protagonist Lucia, the follow-up trailer is expected to reveal more about the second protagonist Jason. Furthermore, trailer 2 will likely state a specific release date for the game and possible information on pre-orders.

The State of Play is scheduled to start today at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET/11 pm CET.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 5 actor predicts Grand Theft Auto 6 to generate $1.3 billion in revenue on its release day

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback