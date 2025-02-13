  • home icon
Did Rockstar reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation's State of Play 2025?

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 13, 2025 07:30 GMT
Rockstar did not reveal a GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation's State of Play 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

PlayStation recently held a State of Play 2025 event, revealing multiple new titles coming to the platform. Fans hoped to see Rockstar Games reveal the much anticipated GTA 6 trailer 2 during the event, and rightfully so. Its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently re-confirmed the game’s release date for fall 2025, suggesting that its marketing could start anytime now, and the State of Play was seen as a great opportunity to kickstart it.

However, no GTA 6 trailer 2 was revealed at the event and Rockstar doesn’t appear in it whatsoever. Read on to learn more about PlayStation’s State of Play 2025.

No GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation State of Play 2025, but it featured Borderlands 4, Days Gone Remastered, and more

While there wasn’t any GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation’s State of Play 2025, fans did get some exciting announcements. Here are all of the games featured:

  • Borderlands 4
  • Darwin’s Paradox!
  • Dave the Diver: Ichiban’s Holiday
  • Days Gone Remastered
  • Digimon Time Stranger
  • Directive 8020
  • Dreams of Another
  • Five Nights At Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic
  • Hell Is Us
  • Lies of P: Overture
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • Lost Soul Aside
  • Metal Eden
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • MindsEye
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
  • Saros
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
  • Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction
  • Splitgate 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • The Midnight Walk
  • Tides of Annihilation
  • Warriors: Abyss
  • WWE 2K25

One interesting thing to note here is that Borderlands 4 is also a Take-Two Interactive game like GTA 6. The PlayStation’s State of Play 2025 revealed its release date of September 23, 2025, while Grand Theft Auto 6 is still scheduled to launch between September and November.

The company had previously said it wouldn’t release both games close to each other. However, the recent reveal of Borderlands 4 release date of September 2025 suggests that GTA 6 could be released in November-December 2025, or delayed to 2026.

The second trailer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto should reveal the exact release date and clarify the situation.

What can fans expect from GTA 6 trailer 2?

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 offered a glimpse of the game’s protagonists, Lucia and Jason, along with the city of Vice City. The follow-up trailer is expected to highlight more characters featured in the game and a possible tease of its story.

Rockstar has also officially joined Discord with a Grand Theft Auto 6 channel, suggesting that more information about the game can be released very soon.

