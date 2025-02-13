Did Rockstar reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation's State of Play 2025?

PlayStation recently held a State of Play 2025 event, revealing multiple new titles coming to the platform. Fans hoped to see Rockstar Games reveal the much anticipated GTA 6 trailer 2 during the event, and rightfully so. Its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently re-confirmed the game’s release date for fall 2025, suggesting that its marketing could start anytime now, and the State of Play was seen as a great opportunity to kickstart it.

However, no GTA 6 trailer 2 was revealed at the event and Rockstar doesn’t appear in it whatsoever. Read on to learn more about PlayStation’s State of Play 2025.

No GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation State of Play 2025, but it featured Borderlands 4, Days Gone Remastered, and more

Trending

While there wasn’t any GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation’s State of Play 2025, fans did get some exciting announcements. Here are all of the games featured:

Borderlands 4

Darwin’s Paradox!

Dave the Diver: Ichiban’s Holiday

Days Gone Remastered

Digimon Time Stranger

Directive 8020

Dreams of Another

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

Hell Is Us

Lies of P: Overture

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Lost Soul Aside

Metal Eden

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

MindsEye

Monster Hunter Wilds

Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny

Saros

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

Split Fiction

Splitgate 2

Stellar Blade

The Midnight Walk

Tides of Annihilation

Warriors: Abyss

WWE 2K25

One interesting thing to note here is that Borderlands 4 is also a Take-Two Interactive game like GTA 6. The PlayStation’s State of Play 2025 revealed its release date of September 23, 2025, while Grand Theft Auto 6 is still scheduled to launch between September and November.

The company had previously said it wouldn’t release both games close to each other. However, the recent reveal of Borderlands 4 release date of September 2025 suggests that GTA 6 could be released in November-December 2025, or delayed to 2026.

The second trailer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto should reveal the exact release date and clarify the situation.

Also check: “GTA 6 gameplay and trailer”: New State of Play raises expectations among some fans

What can fans expect from GTA 6 trailer 2?

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 offered a glimpse of the game’s protagonists, Lucia and Jason, along with the city of Vice City. The follow-up trailer is expected to highlight more characters featured in the game and a possible tease of its story.

Rockstar has also officially joined Discord with a Grand Theft Auto 6 channel, suggesting that more information about the game can be released very soon.

Also check: GTA 6 release update apparently impacted Take-Two Interactive's stock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback