GTA 6 trailer 2 isn't needed, suggests former Rockstar Games developer

Besides GTA 6 itself, one of the things that Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting is the GTA 6 trailer 2. However, a former Rockstar Games developer suggests it isn't needed. It has been well over a year since the first trailer's release, but the developer hasn't shared or teased anything since. Nevertheless, the excitement doesn't seem to have gone down, as GTA 6 continues to be a hot topic in the gaming community.
This is why Obbe Vermeij, former Technical Director at Rockstar Games, seems to believe that additional trailers are not required and that the element of surprise could make the title's release an even bigger event. He stated this in a comment under his own X post about GTA 4's 17th anniversary.
Fans await GTA 6 trailer 2, but ex-Rockstar dev says he wouldn't release additional trailers if it were his call
Ex-Rockstar Games Technical Director tweeted about GTA 4's 17th anniversary today, April 29, 2025. Under that post, he left a comment about the series' much-anticipated next entry, stating:
"If it was my call I wouldn’t release any additional trailers. There is more than enough hype around VI and the element of surprise is going to make the release only bigger as an event."
Also check: GTA 4 dev shares behind-the-scenes tidbits on the game's 17th anniversary
Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated video games in recent memory, and rightly so. It will be the first entry in over a decade in one of the most popular video game franchises.
Countless GTA 6 trailer 2 fan theories have been formed, and while all so far have proven to be incorrect, fans still keep speculating about when they might get to see more. Even if there are no additional trailers, we can still expect the title to have a lot of buzz around it and do well at launch.
However, Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently said in an interview that they prefer marketing relatively close to a title's release window.
So, we can expect GTA 6 trailer 2 and other forms of promotion in the coming months, as the game is set to release during Fall 2025. For those unaware, Take-Two owns Rockstar Games.
Take-Two also has an earnings call planned for next month, May 2025. Taking into account how close we are to the title's release window, we might get some information about the GTA 6 trailer 2 or perhaps some other details around the event.
Check out more related content:
- Borderlands 4 release date update raises eyebrows among GTA 6 fans
- Why GTA 6 fans should keep an eye on May 15, 2025
- 5 most iconic Grand Theft Auto 4 missions
- Can you play Grand Theft Auto 5 Online solo in 2025?
- 5 reasons why Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely release in 2025 despite delay rumors
- GTA 5 tops Twitch charts as most-watched game of 2024: Report
- 5 best weaponized vehicles after the Oscar Guzman update
- Top 5 Grand Theft Auto Online muscle cars as of April 2025