5 reasons not to play GTA Online anymore and simply wait for GTA 6

GTA 6 is currently on track to launch during Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will be the first new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series in over 10 years, the longest between two successive releases in this Rockstar Games franchise. Fans have had to endure a long and excruciating wait, but Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, has kept them entertained.
However, now may be the right time to step away from it. So, we look at five reasons not to play GTA Online anymore and simply wait for GTA 6.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
5 reasons to not play GTA Online anymore and simply wait for GTA 6
1) Good time to take a break
GTA Online came out all the way back in 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360. It was then ported over to PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, and then on PC in 2015. For anyone who has been playing from anytime around launch, now would be a good time to take a break.
While it is expected of Grand Theft Auto 6 to have new gameplay features and mechanics, taking a break from Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer could help in the upcoming title feeling a tad fresher. After all, there isn't too long left in the GTA 6 release window of Fall 2025.
2) There's nothing new to play for
Those who have been playing GTA Online for a long time don't really have much to play for in 2025. Yes, new businesses, missions, vehicles, and weapons have been added with recent DLCs like Agents of Sabotage and Oscar Guzman Flies Again.
However, there's nothing really "new" about them. The gameplay loop is still pretty much the same, and the mission structure isn't anything we haven't seen before.
3) Future DLCs may not be any better either
As mentioned, GTA 6 is targeting a Fall 2025 release window. So, Rockstar Games could very likely be quite occupied with finalizing everything for launch in a few months.
That would be great from the perspective of a sequel, but it might also result in potential future GTA Online DLCs not adding anything significant or fresh, so to speak. In short, there doesn't seem to be much to look forward to at this moment.
4) Catch up with the lore
GTA 6 may be set in Grand Theft Auto's HD Universe, the same as Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5. Therefore, stepping away from GTA Online and re-playing, and in some cases, playing HD Universe titles for the first time would be a good idea.
Not only are Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 two really good games, but playing them would help one in catching up with the lore, preparing them for any possible call-backs or character returns in the upcoming installment. In fact, one can also go back and play GTA Vice City, as Vice City will be a part of the GTA 6 map.
Check out: 17 years of GTA 4: Remembering Niko Bellic’s epic story that pulled no punches
5) Might compel Rockstar to show more of the sequel
Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting desperately for GTA 6 trailer 2, or any other form of showcases, but nothing has been shared since the first trailer so far. On the other hand, Rockstar Games continues to promote GTA Online on social media.
So, if enough gamers stop playing GTA Online, the developer might be compelled to share something related to the sequel to reinvigorate buzz around the franchise.
