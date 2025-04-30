Why the new Borderlands 4 launch date suggests GTA 6 will release in October

Rockstar Games is yet to announce an official GTA 6 release date, but the recent change in Borderlands 4's launch date suggests the former might be out in October. Both of these upcoming titles fall under Take-Two Interactive, and so, a decent gap is expected between their respective releases to avoid one impacting the others' sales and attention.

Ad

Taking the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel's release window as well as Borderlands 4's new release date into account, October seems to be a good candidate for the former's potential release month. For those intrigued, here's a closer look at why the new Borderlands 4 launch date suggests that GTA 6 could release in October 2025.

Note - This article is purely speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What the new Borderlands 4 launch date might mean for GTA 6 release

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, there is no official GTA 6 release date yet, but we have known since May 2024 that its current targeted release window is Fall 2025, thanks to Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Fall generally starts in the second-half of September, and ends in November.

In February 2025, during PlayStation's State of Play event, September 23, 2025, was announced as the official release date for Borderlands 4. This prompted many to speculate that Grand Theft Auto 6 could then be released by the end of October, or better yet, in November, to establish a gap that would avoid any conflict between these titles.

Ad

However, Borderlands 4 will release 11 days earlier on September 12, 2025. The official announcement of this launch date change didn't mention anything about Grand Theft Auto 6, but fans are speculating that the game might have been preponed to make space for GTA 6.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out: Borderlands 4 release date update raises GTA 6 fans' eyebrows

Mafia: The Old Country is another Take-Two title that's supposed to release this year. Notably, a recent alleged leak suggested August 8 as its potential release date, which, if true, would further support the theory of there being around a month-long gap between successive Take-Two releases.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also check: Mafia The Old Country's recent leak gives GTA 6 fans hope amid delay concerns

Taking all of that into account, October 2025 does look like a good candidate as the release month of GTA 6.

Nevertheless, readers are once again reminded that this is just speculation. That said, there is a Take-Two Interactive earnings call scheduled for May 15, 2025. We might learn more about Grand Theft Auto 6 around that event given its proximity to the title's release window.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More