5 out-of-the-box things next GTA Online DLC update should introduce

The next GTA Online DLC update hasn't been announced yet, but given that there are still a few months left in Grand Theft Auto 6's arrival, Rockstar Games could drop one during the summer. In fact, the developer might continue supporting the game even after the sequel releases. This would be good for last-gen console users and PC gamers, as Grand Theft Auto 6 hasn't been announced for those platforms. However, whether it will be done remains to be seen.

So, as we wait to see what the future holds for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, let's take a look at five rather out-of-the-box things that the next GTA Online DLC update should introduce.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 out-of-the-box things the next GTA Online DLC update should introduce

1) Missions with a Grand Theft Auto 6 character

The first GTA 6 trailer had some very interesting characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers are very eager for Grand Theft Auto 6. However, even with its release only some months away from now, the upcoming title has barely been promoted. Only one GTA 6 trailer has come out so far, and the radio silence since then has been disappointing for fans.

Therefore, a future GTA Online DLC adding some missions involving a character from the sequel could be quite the treat. It doesn't have to be Lucia or her partner; any other notable character from the trailer could be interesting to work with.

2) Vehicle resale marketplace

At the moment, players can sell their GTA Online cars at vehicle workshops like LS Customs. There is also a mechanic that allows one to buy a copy for another player's vehicle at the LS Car Meet.

Having the two mechanics combined in some way could be quite interesting. This could be done in the form of a vehicle resale marketplace, where players would upload their owned cars for sale, and others would bid for them. This could work particularly well for cars that can't be purchased from in-game websites anymore.

3) Movie production business

There are many businesses in GTA Online, but not many legitimate ones like the Nightclub. It makes sense for that being the case, as the game is played from the perspective of a criminal.

That said, having another legitimate establishment wouldn't be a bad idea, especially if it's something unique, like a movie production business. Michael De Santa can also be involved in it since he became somewhat of a movie producer by the end of Grand Theft Auto 5's main campaign.

4) Horror mission campaign

Players got a sliver of horror in GTA Online with the Operation Paper Trail mission - Cleanup. As mentioned, it was just a sliver, but it really showed Rockstar Games' potential in the genre.

The last few DLCs have added fresh content, but it hasn't been very different from existing content. Hence, getting tense, horror-based zombie apocalypse or serial killer missions in the next DLC could be just the fresh dose of content this game needs.

5) Removed cars in the ambient traffic

GTA Online's traffic at night (Image via Rockstar Games)

In June 2023, Rockstar removed several vehicles from in-game websites. As a result, players are no longer able to buy them. Some of the removed rides are made available occasionally during weekly updates, but an even better idea may be for the next GTA Online DLC update to add a few in the ambient traffic.

NPCs have been driving the same cars around Los Santos and Blaine County since launch. Adding some of the removed vehicles among them may help the game feel a bit fresh.

