How to play GTA 5 Online Juggernaut adversary mode

The GTA 5 Online Juggernaut adversary mode is intense and keeps players on the edge of their seats. It requires two teams and multiple players. Rockstar Games allows you to wear the Juggernaut suit in this mode and rain fire on the enemy team, but there's a catch.
This article briefly explains how to effectively play the GTA 5 Online Juggernaut adversary mode.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
Important things to know about the GTA 5 Online Juggernaut adversary mode
The GTA 5 Online Juggernaut adversary mission requires minimum four and maximum 10 players. They are divided into orange and purple teams. A random player of each team becomes a Juggernaut, and others are assigned as attackers. There are two primary goals each team must achieve:
- Protect your own Juggernaut from the enemies.
- Kill the enemy team Juggernaut as soon as possible.
Once you kill the enemy's Juggernaut, your team wins the round. Each round has a specific time limit, and you must eliminate the enemy within this period. Failing to do so will turn everyone into a Juggernaut. Rockstar describes the gameplay as follows:
“If your team is unable to wipe out the opposition's Juggernaut in time, Sudden Death rules go into effect and everyone becomes a Juggernaut.”
After that, if you manage to kill any enemy Juggernaut, your team wins. While hunting the enemy's Juggernaut, you must know the following advantages and limitations.
Advantages provided during the GTA 5 Online Juggernaut adversary mode:
- The Juggernaut wears a ballistic suit that gives them a long health bar.
- Juggernaut gets the most powerful arsenal that includes a Minigun (unlimited ammo), a Railgun (two shots), and five proximity mines.
- Attackers have unlimited lives. Getting killed won’t impact the gameplay.
- Proximity mines and grenades do the most damage.
Limitations implemented in the GTA 5 Online Juggernaut adversary mode:
- Attackers get mediocre weapons that include a pistol, a micro SMG, a pump shotgun, an assault rifle, and a single Grenade.
- Ammo for the attackers is limited.
- Juggernauts cannot go outside of the marked area while attackers can.
- You cannot use personal weapons.
Once you remember these rules, you’ll thoroughly enjoy the Juggernaut adversary mode. Rockstar offers the following 10 missions:
- Juggernaut I
- Juggernaut II
- Juggernaut III
- Juggernaut IV
- Juggernaut V
- Juggernaut VI
- Juggernaut VII
- Bunker - Juggernaut
- Missile Base - Juggernaut
- Diamond Juggernaut
Each mission takes place at a different location on the GTA Online map.
