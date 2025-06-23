7 ways GTA San Andreas outshines GTA 3 in the 3D universe

GTA San Andreas is one of the most influential games from Rockstar's 3D Universe. It was so successful that it topped GTA 3, the pioneer of the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games added many gameplay elements that made San Andreas one of the most ambitious projects.
This article lists seven ways GTA San Andreas beats GTA 3 in the 3D Universe.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
7 things that made GTA San Andreas better than GTA 3
1) The protagonist expresses his feelings
CJ and Claude are poles apart when it comes to expressing feelings. While CJ can talk in GTA San Andreas, Claude is a silent character who simply listens and does his job. Rockstar also gave CJ various dialogues that make him a realistic person. While Claude can also express feelings, his silent expressions are hard to catch.
2) Underwater exploration
Even though maps of the Grand Theft Auto series games are always surrounded by water, Rockstar never allowed players to swim or dive until GTA San Andreas. In GTA 3, you will die within seconds of jumping into the water. However, underwater exploration opened a whole new world in San Andreas. CJ can swim, dive deep, and interact with the fish in the game.
3) CJ is heavily customizable
Rockstar allows you to extensively customize CJ’s appearance. You can make him thin, fat, or muscular, and wear tattoos, different clothes, masks, hats, and many other things. CJ’s performance stats are also upgradable using various means. However, customizability is lackluster in GTA 3. Claude wears the same outfit throughout the game, except for the very first mission.
4) Number of missions
Rockstar added 100 story missions in GTA San Andreas, which keep players busy for hours. However, GTA 3 is a small game that includes only 67 missions. Moreover, the missions are not as immersive as the 2004 title. The ones in San Andreas require you to do various things, including stealing a high-tech machine from an underground facility. While GTA 3’s missions are also fun, they are very basic.
5) Inclusion of aircraft
The 2004 title includes a handful of aircraft that you can fly. Several planes and helicopters can be found across various airfields you can use to traverse the map. You can even spawn aircraft using cheat codes in GTA San Andreas. However, flying is prohibited in GTA 3 due to the events of 9/11. There is only one plane in the game, which is very difficult to fly.
6) Mini games and side activities
Rockstar allows you to play video games in GTA San Andreas. There are various arcade machines with playable mini-games. CJ can also participate in side activities (such as racing and sports) that are unrelated to the main storyline. While GTA 3 has a few side activities, the number is very low. You can do only basic things, such as stunts, import/export, taxi driver, etc.
7) NPCs are interactive
The NPCs in GTA San Andreas are not only there to fill the void, but are also interactive. CJ can recruit gang members who accompany him in various missions. You can also point a camera at the NPCs, and they’ll pose for you to take photos. However, NPCs in GTA 3 are not that interactive. While they talk and roam around, Claude can only kill and rob them.
