5 reasons a GTA 4 Remaster needs to happen eventually

GTA 4 Remaster is a hot topic in the Grand Theft Auto community, and it draws a lot of attention. Fans have been requesting it for ages, and the demand remains firm. So far, Rockstar Games has shown no interest in re-releasing the 2008 title. However, we believe it should happen in the future.

This article lists five reasons why Rockstar Games should consider releasing a GTA 4 Remastered version as soon as possible.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why fans deserve a GTA 4 Remaster from Rockstar Games

1) The game is getting lost in time

Preserving the 2008 title for future generations is important (Image via Rockstar Games)

As we progress through the console generations, Grand Theft Auto 4 is being forgotten, as it is not available on modern platforms. The title was released on the PS3 and Xbox 360, and later got ported to PC. While PC players do not have the ‘generation’ issue, PlayStation users cannot play the game on the PS4 and PS5.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should make a GTA 4 Remaster and release the game on all modern consoles, including PC.

2) New gamers deserve to experience Euphoria physics

Euphoria physics is one of the key features of GTA 4 that made the game feel ahead of its time. However, the current title does not have it. While the community has polarizing opinions regarding the in-game physics, new-age gamers deserve to experience it on their own.

Rockstar Games can do this by releasing a GTA 4 Remastered version on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players will be able to experience the chaos and fun that Euphoria physics brings.

3) The graphics need a major overhaul

While PC users can use various graphics mods for GTA 4 to enhance the visuals, console players do not have this liberty, unless they jailbreak their devices. The vanilla graphics were phenomenal for their time, but now, the game looks like a relic of the past.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should release a GTA 4 Remaster with a major graphics overhaul. The developer should add new-age settings, such as 4K 60 FPS, global illumination, ray tracing, DLSS, and others. The character models should also be enhanced so that they look sharper and detailed.

4) To re-add the cut content

Rockstar should add new elements in GTA 4 Remaster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final version of GTA 4 excluded many things that Rockstar Games initially planned for the gameplay. Since the title has already established its identity, it is time the developer adds some of the removed content to GTA 4 Remaster.

One notable example is the hand gloves that Niko Bellic wears in various pre-release media, but are absent from the vanilla game. Adding such cut content could make the game feel new to an extent.

5) The DLCs need to be revived

Along with the base game, the DLCs for Grand Theft Auto 4 are also being forgotten with time. Many new fans don’t know that Rockstar Games released two single-player expansions for the 2008 title that are still available. They not only make GTA 4 fun to play but also add more background to the lore.

Therefore, the DLCs should also be revived along with the parent game in the GTA 4 Remastered version. All three versions should get the same upgrades mentioned above.

