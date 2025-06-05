5 reasons to play GTA Chinatown Wars on Android in 2025

GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the most underrated Grand Theft Auto titles from Rockstar Games. Many players are unaware that the game is a part of the HD Universe, as it was released in March 2009. However, it does not follow the traditional gameplay approach of the series and offers a unique experience. As of 2025, you can play the game on Nintendo DS, PSP, iOS, and Android.
We list five reasons why you should play GTA Chinatown Wars on Android in 2025.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
5 best reasons to try GTA Chinatown Wars on Android in 2025
1) Can be played for free
Both Android and iOS versions of GTA Chinatown Wars are available for free for GTA Plus subscribers. If you have an active membership, you can go to the Google Play Store and download the game without any extra charges.
Rockstar gives you full access to the title as long as you are an active member of the GTA Plus plan.
2) It has a sizable storyline
Despite being a small game, the GTA Chinatown Wars Android version has a sizable storyline with 60 missions. In addition to that, you can also play ten different types of side missions. It is a story about Huang Lee, who visits Chinatown after his father’s death, to make sure his family’s power remains intact.
However, the protagonist faces a near-death experience immediately after arriving at the city. After that, he goes on a mission to restore honor and take revenge.
3) Try out the cheat codes
The Grand Theft Auto series is known for its cheat codes, and the GTA Chinatown Wars Android version is also no exception. Rockstar offers 15 cheat codes for the mobile versions. Some of the useful cheat codes are as follows:
- Full health and armor - LIFEUP
- Lower wanted level - COPOUT
- Get $10,000 - CASHIN
- Weapons set 1 - LOADOA
Using the cheat codes makes GTA Chinatown Wars fun to play. Keep in mind that you can activate the cheats only inside a safehouse.
4) Has a unique police mechanism
While other GTA games require you to move as far as possible from cops to remove wanted levels, you can do one more thing in GTA Chinatown Wars for the same. If Huang Lee crashes into police cars using a vehicle, the latter gets disabled, making him out of sight.
If you like messing around with the cops, then you must try the wanted level mechanism in Chinatown Wars.
5) To learn about the gangs of Liberty City
Liberty City is known for its gangs and crime families. They make the GTA Chinatown Wars gameplay special as the protagonist often clashes with various gang members. The game has the following nine types of criminal gangs:
- Chinese Triad Organization
- North Korean Crime Syndicate
- Italian Crime Syndicate
- Russian Crime Syndicate
- Outlaw Motorcycle Club
- African-American Criminals
- Puerto Rican Street Gang
- Jamaican Street Gang
- Irish-American Crime Gang
To know more about them, you should play the game on Android.
