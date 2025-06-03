5 reasons to try GTA 3 Definitive Edition with PS Plus this month

GTA 3 Definitive Edition is now a part of the PS Plus benefits, and you should take advantage of this offer. It was one of the most influential titles from Rockstar Games, which also laid the foundation for the Grand Theft Auto series and the open-world video game genre in general. If you are new to the GTA community and haven’t played the older titles, we strongly recommend you play the GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

This article presents five solid reasons to try the game with the PS Plus subscription this month.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why you should play the GTA 3 Definitive Edition with PS Plus

1) It can be played for free

GTA 3 Definitive Edition is one of the costliest games from Rockstar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar sells the Definitive Edition Trilogy for $60. However, if you are a member of the PS Plus subscription on PlayStation 4 and/or PlayStation 5, you can enjoy GTA 3 Definitive Edition without any extra charges.

The membership gives you complete access to the game with all missions, side activities, and other gameplay features intact.

2) To check out the amazing map details

The game’s map is full of mysteries and amazing details. It was the first 3D open-world map from Rockstar Games that aged well with time. Even though it is not as detailed as the map of GTA 5, you can find surprises like an NPC resembling Sam Houser, a ghost town, hilarious Easter eggs, and many other things.

To explore all the hidden details of the GTA 3 Definitive Edition map, PS Plus members should play the game.

3) To collect all the trophies

Rockstar offers 29 trophies in the GTA 3 remastered version. You can also unlock a Platinum Trophy after collecting all the other trophies. If you are into competitive gaming, then you must try to unlock all the rewards the game has to offer.

Keep in mind that trophy hunting is not an easy task. While the game gives you some trophies as you progress through the storyline, you’ll have to grind hard for some others. We advise you to check out the GTA 3 Definitive Edition trophy guide before starting your journey.

4) Play the game with cheat codes

Rockstar is one of the few studios that allows you to use cheat codes in the games. The developer incorporates cheat codes into the games’ core, and GTA 3 Definitive Edition has 23 of them.

If you have never played a Grand Theft Auto game with cheat codes enabled, it is time to check out the GTA 3 Cheats. However, keep in mind that activating cheat codes will not grant you any trophies in that save file. Therefore, it is advised to keep the main storyline separate.

5) To complete the side missions

Side missions add an extra layer of gameplay in GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing the storyline of GTA 3 Definitive Edition can take you around five hours. Rockstar Games also offers a number of side missions that you should aim to complete. These extra missions can be done at any point.

Some side activities, such as Firefighter, Paramedic, Vigilante, etc., unlock special perks that help you in the gameplay. Therefore, you should complete these missions as soon as possible.

